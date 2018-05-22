Box Office: Raazi is a super hit

May 22, 2018 08:31 IST

The hits and misses of the week.

This week's three releases, besides Dead Pool 2, High Jack, Angrezi Mein Kehte Hai and Khajoor Pe Atke, all failed to impress at the box office.

Raazi starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, is a super hit.

The Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out is above average.

Vinod Mirani gives us his weekly verdict.

Khajoor Pe Atke



Cast: Manoj Pahwa, Vinay Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Alka Amin, Dolly Ahluwalia, Nagesh Bhonsle, Suneeta Sengupta, Sanah Kapur, Vicky Arora, Prathamesh Parab.

Director: Harsh Chhaya.

What works: Terrific actors.

What doesn't: Chhaya's direction lacked conviction.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Angrezi Mein Kehte Hai

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Anshuman Jha, Ekavali Khanna, Brijendra Kala.

Director: Harish Vyas.

What works: Ekavali Khanna and Sanjay Mishra's performances.

What doesn't: Terrible second half, the supporting performances are just obligatory.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

High Jack

Cast: Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Seygall, Kumud Mishra, Sarthak Kakar, Mantra Mugdh, Muzammil Qureshi, Natasha Rastogi, Sarang Sathaye

Director: Akarsh Khurana.

What works: Music.

What doesn't: Weak narrative.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Raazi

Cast: Alia Bhatt Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Soni Razdan, Arif Zakaria, Amruta Khanvilkar.

Director: Meghna Gulzar.

What works: Crisp editing , sharp camerawork and poignant music.

What doesn't: Alia struggles in pseudo-patriotic film.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Super Hit.

The Rediff Reviews: Sukanya Verma and Sreehari Nair

Hope Aur Hum

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah Sonali Kulkarni Aamir Bashir .

Director: Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

What works: The entire cast. The film is not melodramatic.

What doesn't: The film feels a bit disjointed.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Omerta

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Keval Arora, Rajesh Tailang.

Director: Hansal Mehta.

What works: Takes a real close look at its subject, beautifully shot, eye for detail.

What doesn't: The ending may seem tepid.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

102 Not Out

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Jimit Trivedi.

Director: Umesh Shukla.

What works: A fun family entertainer, with good performances.

What doesn't: The second half, when the humour evaporates.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Above Average.

Daas Dev

Cast: Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rahul Bhat, Saurabh Shukla, Anurag Kashyap.

Director: Sudhir Mishra.

What works: The supporting cast, Sudhir Mishra's understanding of our politics, the humour.

What doesn't: The first 20 minutes.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Nanu Ki Jaanu

Cast: Patralekhaa, Abhay Deo, Manu Rishi, Brijendra Kala and Himani Shivpuri.

Director: Faraz Haider.

What works: Good performances; unique story.

What doesn't: Flawed execution.

Number of weeks: 4.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Beyond The Clouds

Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanna.

Director: Majid Maijidi.

What works: Ishaan Khatter.

What doesn't: Tried and tested formula.

Number of weeks: 4.

Box Office verdict: Flop.