Bigg Boss 12: Who will get evicted? PREDICT!

October 30, 2018 15:47 IST

Will it be Dipika or Karanvir?

9 of the 13 contestants are up for elimination on Bigg Boss 12 this week.

Wild card entries Megha Dhade and Rohit Suchanti are thrown in the midst of the nominations too.

The other nominated contestants are Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode, Jasleen Matharu, Urvashi Vani, Shrivashish Mishra and, of course, S Sreesanth.

Will Sreesanth finally get what he wants and be thrown out of the show?

Rediff readers seem to get their Bigg Boss 12 predictions right.

Last week, readers correctly predicted that Anup Jalota and Saba Khan would be shown the door.

Let's see if you get it right this week as well!

 

Tags: Bigg Boss, Dipika Kakar, Shrivashish Mishra, Jasleen Matharu, Megha Dhade
 

