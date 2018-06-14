Are you ready for Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se?

June 14, 2018 16:39 IST

The Deols are all set to entertain us again.

The third installment in the Deol family franchise, Yamla Pagla Deewana, is ready.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se releases on August 15 alongside Akshay Kumar's Gold and John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate.

The Deols -- Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol -- star in the fun comedy which will see a Salman Khan cameo.

The first film in the series released in 2011 and was a huge hit.

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 didn't fare as well when it released in 2013.

Dharmendra tweeted this Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se poster, saying, 'Main hoon Yamla! Leke aa rahe hai bohot sara entertainment.'

'Main hoon Pagla, naam toh suna hoga,' Sunny tweeted.

'Mein hun Deewana... mujhe kuch naa samjhaana,' Bobby completed the family circle.

We are rooting for Dharamji and his putters. We bet you are too!