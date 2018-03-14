rediff.com

Rediff.com  » Movies » Amruta Khanvilkar, Sai Tamhankar step out on the red carpet

Amruta Khanvilkar, Sai Tamhankar step out on the red carpet

March 14, 2018 15:06 IST

The big awards night from the Marathi industry!

The third Marathi Mirchi Music Awards were held in Mumbai, and celebrities made their presence felt.

They came, posed on the red carpet and spread their joy.

 

Amruta Khanvilkar shows off her sexy back.

 

Savaniee Ravindrra

 

Aditi Govitrikar.

 

 

Kishori Shahane, a popular face in the Marathi industry.

 

Sadhana Sargam.

 

Sai Tamhankar.

 

Sonali Kulkarni.

 

Ankita Lokhande was one of the performers.

 

Singer and music director Milind Ingle.

 

Viju Khote.

 

Kunal Ganjawala.

 

Sudesh Bhosle.

 

Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

 

Anandji.

 

Suresh Wadkar with wife Padma.

 

Pushkar Shrotri with wife Pranjal.

  

Ventriloquist, puppeteer and puppet maker Ramdas Padhye with wife Aparna and son Satyajit, who has followed his father's footsteps.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar.

