rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » PIX: Mahendra Kapoor's grandson weds

PIX: Mahendra Kapoor's grandson weds

March 14, 2018 13:03 IST

It's celebration time!

When the late Mahendra Kapoor's grandson Sidhant wed, the music industry made sure to celebrate with him.

Sidhant -- the son of Ruhan and Neerja Kapoor -- wed Nikhita, and the reception was held at the J W Marriott hotel in Juhu, north west Mumbai.

 

Ruhan Kapoor, Mahendra Kapoor's son, and wife Neerja with the newlyweds, Sidhant and Nikhita.

 

Tabu shares a laugh with Pravinlata Kapoor, Mahendra Kapoor's wife.

 

Farha Naaz, Tabu's sister, with her son Fateh Randhawa, centre, Ruhan Kapoor, Tabu, Sumeet Saigal, Neerja Kapoor.

 

Jaspinder Narula with her husband Man Mohan.

 

Anup Jalota, Mohammed Rafi's son Shahid Rafi and Anandji Viji Shah of Kalyanji-Anandji fame.

 

Jaspinder Narula with Anandji, Madhushree and her husband Roby Badal.

 

Two legends in one frame: Ameen Sayani and Tabassum.

 

Suresh Wadkar with wife Padma.

 

Anju and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, Ranveer Singh's parents.

 

Anu Malik.

 

Abu Malik and Daboo Malik, Anu Malik's brothers.

 

Anuradha Paudwal.

 

Nitin Mukesh.

 

Roop Kumar Rathod.

 

Sudesh Bhosle.

 

Raju Srivastava.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
Tags: Mahendra Kapoor, Nitin Mukesh, Sudesh Bhosle, Kumar Rathod, north west Mumbai
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use