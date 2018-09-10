Akshay's BIG REVELATION on his birthday

September 10, 2018 14:16 IST

Akshay's special birthday present for you!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar, who turned 51 on September 9, introduced the world to his most ambitious movie project yet.

Akshay plays the antagonist opposite superstar Rajinikanth in Shankar's 2.0.

After much delay, the film is set to release on November 29.

Giving us a glimpse of his role, Akshay shared a poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, 'Here's a special birthday treat for all my fans. Sharing with you my most powerful character and one which has probably stayed with me for the longest time.'

'I am the dark superhero for those who don't have a voice! HUMANS BEWARE!!!'

IMAGE: Akshay and Twinkle, with Sunny and Anu Dewan, and Bobby and Tanya Deol. Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

On the other hand, Mrs FunnyBones made her hubby's 51st extra special by celebrating the day with friends.

Twinkle posted a picture on Instagram and captioned it, 'Sometimes when you don't plan things it all falls in place - Happy Birthday to my lovely Mr K! #birthdaybumps'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Twinkle shared another picture of hubby with their close friend, wedding planner Gurleen M Puri who shares her birthday with Akshay.