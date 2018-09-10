How Bollywood stars spend Sunday

September 10, 2018 12:11 IST

Amazing Bollywood pix to launch your week!

If Monday is for blues and Thursdays for throwback, Sunday is the day of joy.

A Sunday well spent brings a week of content.

Bollywood believes it just as we do.

Sukanya Verma looks at how stars enjoy everyone's favourite day of the week.

Aamir Khan

When not breaking box office records, the Dangal star likes to relax by spending a lazy Sunday around wife Kiran Rao, their son Azad and pooch Yorkshire Terrier Imli.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sundays are equally sought after by Sidharth and his sleepyhead best friend, Oscar.

Hrithik Roshan

The actor, who plays a mathematics tutor in his upcoming Super 30, shows off his cooking skills at the classes he took with sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Karishma Tanna

Basking in the Sunday sun and Sanju's success sure comes naturally to the Bigg Boss 10 runner up.

Amitabh Bachchan

The Big B's Sunday ritual of greetings his fans gathered for a glimpse whenever he's in town is testament to his eternal popularity.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Ever the doting mum, Aishwarya's Sundays are reserved for family.

Here seen demonstrating some girl power with daughter Aaradhya, her cousins and nieces.

Priyanka Chopra

Fellow Miss World Priyanka Chopra, who recently announced her engagement to American singer Nick Jonas is much attached to her baby niece Krishna Sky.

How cute is this capture of the two twinning in floral prints?

Kiara Advani

Twinning Sundays have found favour in Lust Stories star and her mommy Genevieve Advani too.

Sonam, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, Natasha Poonawala

Bollywood's super stylish divas hanging out in swish London cafés for Sunday brunch is just the kind of life one imagines of the rich and famous.

Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna

Not Mrs FunnyBones though!

Her idea of a perfect Sunday she says, 'Though it may seem insane to some) is woke up at 4 am and got in a solid two and a half hours of undisturbed writing time, a brisk walk with my dog and some goofing around with my rather cute rickshaw driver -- All before 9 am. :)'

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's yummy Sunday binge videos are the soul of her Instagram feed.

From cakes to crabs, one of the fittest ladies in showbiz eats it all and still maintains that wow figure.

Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi

Soon-to-be mum Neha Dhupia's dream Sunday involves the significant other Angad Bedi and a romantic, exotic destination.

Ananya Pandey

Chunky Pandey's soon-to-debut daughter Ananya knows the Sunday feeling of her generation all too well.

Akshay Kumar

And here's Akshay Kumar showing us how to spend rest of the week until it's 'Ache Din' again.