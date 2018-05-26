Aishwarya, Aaradhya at Viaan's birthday party

Last updated on: May 26, 2018 17:49 IST

Superhero themed birthday for Viaan.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's son Viaan Raj turned 6 on May 21.

Shilpa celebrated her son's birthday on May 25.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty and Viaan.

Raj Kundra joins in for a happy family pic.

Shilpa posted this picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya and wrote '#Mamaduties !! And now I can tag this #beauty @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb . Yaaay welcome to Instagram. #birthdays #friends #pride #gratitude #forever #instagood #happymommies #ourworld'

Shilpa with her sister Shamita Shetty and PR diva Rohini Iyer.

Divya Khosla Kumar and son Ruhaan Kumar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khosla/Instagram

Divya Khosla Kumar with Ruhaan, Shilpa with Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan and Kehkashan Patel with her son.

Viaan's healthy birthday cake.

'OMG!! Pls notice how Children pounce on the lollipops on the cake!! In my quest for wanting to keep up with a #norefinedsugar birthday party Can't thank you enough @poojadhingra for the amazing #norefinedsugar milk chocolate cake and cupcakes (made in coconut sugar) I added the lollipops from #zollipops which were no sugar added and just looked so pretty.Just a matter of intention and effort.. always results in success There was plenty of #sweetness even #withoutsugar at my sons #birthdayparty #effort #gratitude #nevertoolatetostart #instagood', Shilpa wrote.