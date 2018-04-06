Airport fashion: Gorgeous Kangana, Sonam, Deepika

April 06, 2018 14:24 IST

Where are these Bollywood folk headed?

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji airport turned into a ramp for a day when Bollywood descended on it in full force.

The clothes were fantastic, of course, and the sunglasses were firmly in place.

Kangana Ranaut, always the diva.

Don't you think the fur coat -- faux or not -- is a bit much for Mumbai's sweltering weather?

Sonam Kapoor picks black for her travel wear.

Deepika Padukone dons a checked pantsuit for a flight to Dubai.

Like her airport fashion?

Aditi Rao Hydari has a no make-up rule for airports.

Chunky Pandey's gorgeous daughter Ananya is already something of a star without signing a single movie.

Yami Gautam dances into the airport.

Neetu Chandra.

Kriti Kharbanda.

Mallika Sherawat cuddles nephew Ransher Singh Lamba, her brother Vikram Singh Lamba and sister-in-law Lovi Narwal's son.

Arjun Kapoor.

Puneet Malhotra.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

Ranbir Kapoor poses for a selfie with fans.

Emraan Hashmi.

Hrithik Roshan.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar