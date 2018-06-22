Photos! How people celebrated the longest day of the year

Last updated on: June 22, 2018 15:43 IST

Thousands gathered at the Neolithic-era monument to welcome the sunrise.

Thousands gathered at Stonehenge, a world heritage site, on June 21 to watch the sunrise for the summer solstice.

Considered an annual highlight, this is a tradition that has been followed for over thousands of years, and this year over 9,000 people turned up to mark the longest day of the year in the Northern hemisphere.

On summer solstice, the sun rises exactly behind the Heel Stone, which channels sunlight into the centre of the circle of stone monoliths.

Take a look at the pics.

Revellers welcome in the summer solstice at Stonehenge stone circle in southwest Britain. Photographs: Toby Melville/Reuters

People placed their hands on a stone as they welcome in the summer solstice .



Bubbles seen in the sky .

A reveller captures the sunrise on his phone.

The sun rises at dawn.