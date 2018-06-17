Travel pix: Wow! is this India?

We bring you the best of India's photographs from readers.
Vickram
shared this stunning image clicked from Dawki in Meghalaya.
This is Jahaj Mahal in Mandu, Madhya Pradesh.
'This structure was built by Ghiasuddin Khilji to accommodate his harem of 15,000 women,' writes Palanki Narayana.
'It is flanked by two lakes-- Minj talab and Kapur talab -- and it appears to float like a boat, hence the name Jahaj Mahal.
What a view from Cidade De Goa in Panjim, Goa. Photo by Erryl Alvares
A view of Sukma-Dukma Dam clicked by CK Varma
It is one of the longest and very beautiful dams in India, situated over the Betwa River, approximately 45 km from Jhansi, near Babina town, described Varma.
