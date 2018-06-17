rediff.com

Travel pix: Wow! is this India?

June 17, 2018 10:02 IST

We bring you the best of India's photographs from readers.
You can share your #India-Photos too!

India photos

Vickram shared this stunning image clicked from Dawki in Meghalaya.

India photos

This is Jahaj Mahal in Mandu, Madhya Pradesh. 
'This structure was built by Ghiasuddin Khilji to accommodate his harem of 15,000 women,' writes Palanki Narayana.
'It is flanked by two lakes-- Minj talab and Kapur talab -- and it appears to float like a boat, hence the name Jahaj Mahal.

India photos

An evening in Kolkata by Rajib Mukherjee.

India photos

A view of Bhim Pul at Mana village near Badrinath by Yogesh Dewaskar.

India photos

What a view from Cidade De Goa in Panjim, Goa. Photo by Erryl Alvares.

India photos

A view of Sukma-Dukma Dam clicked by CK Varma.
It is one of the longest and very beautiful dams in India, situated over the Betwa River, approximately 45 km from Jhansi, near Babina town, described Varma.
