Photos! Life in the world's largest rainforest

April 06, 2018 10:56 IST

These amazing pics will leave you spellbound.

If you love nature and wildlife -- especially the Brazilian jaguars -- and still haven't visited the dense jungle canopy of Uarini, then these photos will definitely inspire you!

Six feet long and weighing around 200 pounds, these South American cats are usually found on the treetops.

You can call them the 'painted jaguars' due to their spots, which help them camouflage with their surroundings easily.

Photographs: Bruno Kelly/Reuters

A female adult jaguar sits atop a tree at the Mamiraua Sustainable Development Reserve in Uarini, Amazonas state, Brazil.

Brazilian jaguars, imperilled by hunters, ranchers and destruction of their habitat, have learned to survive at least one menace -- flooding in the Amazon -- by taking to the trees.

The largest South American cats nimbly navigate treetops where they stay from April to July when the rainforest floor is under meters-deep water.

A jaguar cub.

A child paddles past the Vila Alencar community.

Tourists with local guides search for jaguars on top of the trees.

An alligator are a part of the jaguars' diet.

A heron is seen in the Mamiraua Sustainable Development Reserve.

Yellow-hooded blackbirds fly over.

A male jaguar climbs down a tree branch.

A black male jaguar looks out from atop a tree.

The Mamiraua Sustainable Development Reserve is seen in Uarini, Amazonas state, Brazil.

As the day comes to a close, the sun sets at the Mamiraua Sustainable Development Reserve.