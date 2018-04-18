Photos! Josephine Skriver's Insta-worthy beach vacation

April 18, 2018 15:34 IST

Josephine Skriver, who turned 25 on April 14, brought in her birthday with her girl pals.

Not wanting to settle for something ordinary, the Danish model chose to celebrate the occasion at a private resort in Dominican Republic.

Take a look at her pics! It might just make you go green with envy.

Already so overwhelmed with all the birthday love!' Josephine captioned this photo. Bitten by the travel bug, this model has travelled across the world and she loves to document her holidays on Instagram. All photographs: Courtesy Josephine Skriver/Instagram

The model pulled all stops to look fabulous on her birthday. With flowers adorning her hair, she put her fab bod on display in a sexy bikini. Regular hours of yoga, boxing and swimming are responsible for that drool-worthy body.

While Josephine chose to keep the celebrations a private affair with just family and friends, the model made sure she had enough Insta-worthy pics to upload.

Her mother joined her in the celebrations. She is one of the highest-paid models in the world and also made it to the Top Sexiest Models' list.

After spending fun time with her friends on water slides and soaking up the sun on the beach, Josephine chose to spend some quiet moments watching the sunset.

After a wonderful holiday, the model wrote: '25 and never felt better!'