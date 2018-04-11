rediff.com

Photos! Kim Kardashian's Caribbean vacation

April 11, 2018 11:34 IST

The television personality went on a bikini-filled holiday to Turks and Caicos with sister Kourtney.

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney set off on a Caribbean holiday to celebrate National Siblings Day.

The duo has uploaded pics on their Instagram accounts and while the pics of the location are noteworthy, it is their holiday dressing that is commanding serious attention. 

The sisters put their fashion foot forward on their holiday and these pics are all the inspiration you need for a beach vacation. 

Take a look!

Kim Kardashian

The Queen of Selfies gets clicked. 

Photographs: Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

 

Kim Kardashian

The sisters took a vacation off to spend time together on National Siblings Day. 

 

Kim Kardashian

Let's talk about twinning.

 

Kim Kardashian

On Day Two, Kim ditched the black bikini for a pink two-piece.

 

Kourtney

While Kourtney opted for a golden one! Photograph: Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

 

Kim Kardashian

Kim strikes a pose as she soaks up the sun. 

 

Kourtney

Kourtney tried her hand at paddleboarding. Photograph: Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kim

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
