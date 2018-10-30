'I drink and smoke. Does that make me a bad mum?'

October 30, 2018 10:00 IST

In a long post, see how Shveta Salve shut down mom-shamers on social media.

Social media is a double-edged sword.

While the platform serves as a healthy tool to spread positivity and inspire the world, unfortunately, some use it to spread hate and negativity.

Celebrities, particularly celebrity mums are often the soft target of trolls.

From what they wear and eat to what they do in their 'me time', celebrity lives are subject to scrutiny and almost always becomes the point of discussion and debate.

Remember how Chrissy Teigen and Lisa Haydon were schooled for posting a picture of her breastfeeding her child?

We've also seen how Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan were judged for wearing bikinis on their family vacation.

On Monday, Shveta Salve who has a two-year-old daughter took to Instagram to rant about how she gets mom-shamed for drinking and smoking.

On Monday, Shveta Salve shared this picture of her wearing a bikini, holding a glass of wine and smoking. Photographs: Kind courtesy Shveta Salve/Instagram

This is what the actor-model wrote:

'Yes I Drink and Smoke ... I am real, honest and basic like that. It has to be of no reason that anyone ever judge me for the person I am or the Mommy I am.'

'I don't propagate it and neither do I question anyone else who does, so I would respect the same back.

'Today I got a few random DMs by totally random people about my actions, and I usually let such things go pass me but for some reason today I felt like addressing it.

'How does this make me a bad person or a bad mom??

'Do you see me wasting my life?

'Do you see me sitting unemployed n jobless?

'Do you see me neglecting my child?

'I work, I work multiple jobs, I'm an actor, dancer, an entrepreneur.

'I successfully live in two major cities of our glorious country.

'I have beautiful friends whom I love and I know who love me back for the person I am.'

In another picture, Shveta is seen sipping wine by the pool.

'Risking the fact that I might sound aggressive but don't ever question my abilities of being a bad example to my child!!

'So tell me does an honest sex worker who sells her body to feed her family to maybe get an education or to provide a life for her children is a Bad Person?

'A Bad Mother? A stigma to society?

'Who are you and I to judge??

'My parents taught me well and exposed me to the good and evil of everything.

'They smoked and drank too but they did a mighty fine job of raising my brother and I.

'As children we knew that this was not something we could practice until a certain age. And that too if we ever wanted to.. a choice that we were allowed to take as adults.'

'Today I share a drink with them and celebrate the fact that they gave me a fabulous childhood and life and I aspire to do the same with my baby.'

Shveta urged people to be kind to one another. Makes sense?