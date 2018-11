Last updated on: November 14, 2018 11:25 IST

These pix posted by the couple's admirers will make you go 'aww'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have ensured by no means their wedding pictures will be leaked on social media.

While the mehndi and sangeet ceremony took place in Italy, the couple's admirers in India came up with an interesting way to join in the celebrations.

Check these pictures!

Lead image -- a still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani -- published for representational purposes only.