Gorgeous! Meet 2017's most beautiful brides

Their bridal outfits gave us ample wedding goals.

The year 2017 saw some dhoom dhaam celeb weddings.

If Virat and Anushka's was a starry affair, Zahir Khan and Sagarika Ghatge stole the limelight in their own sweet way.

What made their matrimony so special? The bridal outfit and the stories behind each of them.

Take a look at some of the stunning bridal outfits of 2017.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave us a cute attack when she released this picture of her marriage to actor Naga Chaitanya. For her wedding, she picked Chaitanya's grandmom D Rajeshwari's sari.

'I wanted the outfit to be an ode to her. It will be worn with gold ornaments, including a custom-made waistband and armbands,' she'd declared ahead of the wedding.

Samantha made for a pretty bride in the handwoven saree which she paired with an embellished blouse, temple jewellery and fresh flowers.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Prabhu/Instagram

Hrishitaa Bhatt had a traditional wedding in Delhi. She looked gorgeous in a coral embellished lehenga designed by Preeti Singhal. While Bhatt ditched the quintessential red bindi and chooda, she completed the look with kundan jewellery including a heavy choker and studded mojris. She wore green bangles and kaleere, as per tradition.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrishitaa Bhatt/Instagram

Amrita Puri looked like a dream in this Sabysachi lehenga for her destination wedding.

'Hundred and eleven colours of silk thread in vintage Persian shades were used to create a decorative base and embellished with bugle beads, hand-cut sequins, crystals and pearls,' the designer wrote on his Instagram.

Amrita's bridal look was fragrant, light and mesmerising!



Photograph: Courtesy sabyasachiofficial/Instagram



While Sagarika Ghatge registered their marriage wearing a red sari, she picked this cream benarasi lehenga with a Maheshwari dupatta designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her big day. She finished the look with uncut diamonds and pearl jewellery crafted in 22k gold, Mukherjee added. Doesn't she make for a royal bride?



Photograph: Courtesy sabyasachiofficial/Instagram



Serena Williams' white gown with a cape by Sarah Burton for Alexander MCQueen was simply wow.

'I flew to London to meet with Sarah and ended up falling in love with the ball gown silhouette, which is completely the opposite of what I ever thought I would choose for myself,' Williams told Vogue magazine.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Alexis Ohanian/Instagram

India's favourite comedienne Bharti Singh looked equally beautiful in this pink lehenga she paired with a blue blouse. The outfit featured brides as motifs on the lehenga as well as the sleeves. Designer Adhya who worked on the creation also revealed the secret behind the colours of the handcrafted lehenga.

Pink and blue, according to the designer signified 'love beyond the sky'.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Bharti Singh/Instagram

For the biggest wedding of the year, Anushka Sharma chose to be a Sabyasachi bride.

The designer reasoned his choice of colour and the journey of creating the surreal outfit.

'It was blush pink with tropical flora and fauna, hand embroidered in silk floss. Exotic birds and butterflies were rendered with the finest quality needle craft... The Renaissance embroidery in vintage English colours embellished with silver-gold metal thread, pearls and beads.'

It took 67 karigars and 32 days to complete the ensemble. And the outfit was splendid!



Photograph: Courtesy sabyasachiofficial/Instagram

