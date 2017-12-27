Lessons from Virushka reception: How to rock the lehenga like a star

December 27, 2017 13:57 IST

Whether you are the bride, bridesmaid or a guest, your search for that wedding look full of oomph ends here.

Katrina Kaif stood out in the glittery crowd in her embellished mermaid skirt designed by Manish Malhotra.

Was Manish Malhotra the most popular designer at Virushka's reception?

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar.

Designer Neeta Lulla's lehenga with the dupatta as a cape suited badminton ace Saina Nehwal.

Aditi Rao Hydari kept her make-up minimalistic and let her Banarasi handloom lehenga -- intricately woven in metallic yarns and designed by Manish Malhotra -- do the talking.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose a timeless thread lace and pearl embroidered lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra .

Bhumi Pednekar was ethereal in a Falguni Shane Peacock creation.

Diana Penty also opted for a Falguni Shane Peacock design.

Sagarika Ghatge, who just got back from her luxury honeymoon, played up her newlywed look in an Anju Modi lehenga.

The bride, Anushka Sharma, meanwhile, opted for the old-world glamour of a Sabyasachi lehenga.

