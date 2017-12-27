Virushka: Traditional in Delhi, glamorous in Mumbai

December 27, 2017 07:45 IST

Anushka Sharma opted for Sabyasachi once again, but Virat Kohli changed his designer.

Anushka Sharma wanted some 'old-world glamour' for her Mumbai reception.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar.

After the exceptionally traditional look at their Delhi reception -- a red Benarasi sari for her and a sherwani for him -- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli decided on a more modern and glamorous look for their reception in Mumbai.

Anushka once again chose the Sabyasachi label.

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee said, 'For her Mumbai reception, Anushka wanted to wear old-world glamour. And we decided to "Jazz" it up in smoky grey.

'Hand beaten silver thread, textured sequins and cut organza flowers were assembled on an embroidered tulle base to create an ethereal lehenga.

'Award-winning master craftsmen from Lucknow rendered her stunning dupatta, which was clinched on the waist with our 'Bengal tiger' belt.'

Anushka's look was accessorised with a necklace and earrings hand crafted with rose cut diamonds, solitaires, briolettes and Japanese baroque pearls from the Sabyasachi jewellery collection.

Virat, who had so far worn Sabyasachi for all the wedding events, chose to wear a Raghavendra Rathore this time.

He paired a velvet bandhgala with Jodhpuri trousers.