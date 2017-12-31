10 stylish looks for the New Year's eve party

December 31, 2017 10:53 IST

Get inspired by these celebs to rock your New Year party in style!

You can't go wrong with a black dress. Turn into the belle of the ball with a black halter dress like model Josephine Skriver.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Josephine Skriver/Instagram

Experimentation is key! Pair a simple white shirt with an embellished black mesh Manish Malhotra dress like Shraddha Kapoor and win fashion over instantly.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram



If you're attending a beach party, then Taapsee Pannu's blue bikini is your best bet! Top it off with a sheer dress and you are set for New Year's eve.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram





Fusion is the way to go! You can always team a gorgeous dress with traditional metallic jewellery like Athiya Shetty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

New Year parties are mostly theme-based. Take a cue from Kriti Sanon on how to turn into a gorgeous Zeenat Aman.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

Want to standout at the New Year party? Try a bold, classy, pink powersuit like Surveen Chawla.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanam Ratansi/Instagram



You can always paint the town red in a gown like Kalki.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreeja Rajgopal/Instagram

Or rock a suit dress with a vintage belt and golden shoes like model Behati Prinsloo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Monica Rose/Instagram

The nude dress is having its moment and you'd look just as lovely as Kriti Sanon in it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

Want to go traditional at the New Year party? Look no beyond Parineeti Chopra!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram