Poll: Is it time to review restaurants on safety parameters?

December 29, 2017 12:01 IST

Should restaurants only be judged on food quality and ambience?

IMAGE: The blaze reportedly began at 1 Above and spread to other eateries.

How often do you check websites like Zomato and Food Panda for restaurant reviews?

Almost all restaurant aggregators have categories that include quality of food, service, ambience, recommended dishes and average cost.

However, have you come across a single website that has a parameter for safety compliance?

After the devastating blaze at Mumbai's Kamala Mills, where at least 15 people died in a massive fire, the focus has now shifted to the fire safety compliance in restaurants and pubs.

IMAGE: The usual parameters.

We ask you, dear readers, is it time for websites like Zomato and Food Panda to get restaurants to confirm if they are safety compliant?



Take the poll below and let us know!