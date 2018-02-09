Meet the Pad Women of India

February 09, 2018 07:45 IST

They have been working on menstrual hygiene awareness for years.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Amani Dabriwala is only 19. But she has already understood the scope of the unawareness surrounding menstrual hygiene, and she is doing her bit to change things.

The South Mumbai resident is spending her gap year -- before heading abroad for higher studies -- visiting government and semi-government schools, where she gives presentations about the importance of using sanitary pads.

Amani told the Asian Age, 'Forget villages, even city girls aren't completely aware of sanitary basics like hygiene, and disposal of pads.'

Pointing to the scope of unawareness she cited the story of a 13 year old: 'She used to get exceptionally tired during her periods and her parents would pressure her to do physical activities. I told her it is normal to be tired and that she can tell her parents the reason.'

Amani not only distributes sanitary napkins to them, she has also convinced some of the schools to make arrangements to dispose them off properly.

She told Mid Day, 'It is important that every school has such destroyers, but most schools lack these. After presentations and visits to schools, the authorities have agreed to install such destroyers. These sanitary napkin destroyers convert them into eco-friendly smoke in a field or open area near the schools and destroys about 100 napkins a day.'

She added that she now also wanted to reach out to villages and have sanitary napkin machines installed there.

Photograph: @mvishwakarmaa/Twitter

At a time when the entire country is talking about the film Pad Man, a woman scientist in Madhya Pradesh, who returned from the United States, has been silently working on her mission to educate tribal women about menstrual health and offering them cheap sanitary pads.

Maya Vishwakarma started her mission two years ago, prompted by her own experience of unsafe menstrual hygiene during her early years.

"I did not use sanitary pads till the age of 26. I even did not know about it. At that time, neither did I have money, nor information," she said. "I was told to use cloth by a woman relative during my first period. This had caused several infections. Talking about menstrual health is still a taboo in our society."

She added, "My experiences in early life inspired me to work in this field."

The 36-year-old biologist has returned to her village Mehragaon in Narsinghpur district from the US, where she went for higher studies, and is devoting her energy in spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene among tribal women and working on cost-effective manufacturing of quality sanitary pads under the banner of her organisation Sukarma Foundation.

Vishwakarma's campaign came into the spotlight just before the release of Pad Man, which is a fictionalised account of Tamil Nadu-based social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented a low-cost sanitary pad-making machine.

"My work has nothing to do with the movie. I have been working on menstrual health since the past two years," Vishwakarma said. "I had met Muruganantham in connection with my work in 2016. He was known to me from my California days."

"I have seen Muruganantham's machine but it was different from our equipment. Our machines are semi-automatic. Now, more and more women are coming forward to join us."

Though she felt films like Pad Man would create awareness about menstruation and its related problems, she said this alone was not sufficient: "Real groundwork is needed. I work in areas, which lack basic amenities like power. We need Padwoman and Padman who can work on the ground. Only movies can't bring change."

She urged Kumar to share the profit of his movie on providing cost-effective pads to women in the tribal areas and villages.

"As compared to branded products, the pads made by us are much cheaper. We procure raw materials at cheaper rates while labour is also cost-effective. So, our cost of a pack of seven pads would be around ₹15-20 while the price of branded products is much higher."

Vishwakarma, daughter of a poor "lohar" (blacksmith), said she studied in the village school and then moved to a nearby town for further schooling before shifting to Jabalpur for pursuing MSc in biochemistry.

Later, she got an opportunity to do research at the AIIMS, New Delhi, and moved to the US for a PhD in chemical and biological engineering, which she could not complete.

Vishwakarma said during the past two years she has been spending about 6-8 months every year in India and the rest in California.

"After two years of research, production of sanitary pads started in October last after machines were arranged through my own resources and crowd funding. We are now working on packaging," she said.

The factory set up by her is producing 2,000 sanitary pads per day: "We are struggling with initial problems but would soon increase the production."

Also, that's only part of the problem, she pointed out: "Women and girls even don't dry their inner clothes in the open. They do not talk about their problems. They consider menstruation a curse. So, education on this issue is needed. I visit tribal villages of Narsinghpur and adjoining districts and educate women about menstruation."

-- Anil Dubey for Press Trust of India