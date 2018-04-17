The Pilates Goddess who trains Kareena, Sonakshi

April 17, 2018 09:49 IST

Meet Namrata Purohit, Bollywood's favourite Pilates trainer.

She's one woman who wears many hats -- Boogie Bounce and Barre instructor, national level squash player, a footballer, a certified scuba diver, author, entrepreneur and the 'original Pilates girl'.

Namrata Purohit, who co-founded The Pilates Studio at 16, has been training celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Malaika Arora Khan to achieve those fabulous bodies.

She's known to make Pilates look sexy and is famous for sculpting Bollywood's lead bodies.

The 24-year-old is a sportsperson and fitness enthusiast herself, and is the youngest instructors in India to have completed all the Stott Pilates courses.

Her workout pics will give you a guilt trip. Take a look!

Meet the original Pilates girl, who has been spreading her love for the workout among celebs including Kareena Kapoor.

That fabulous body wasn't achieved overnight.

You need to take a look at Kareena Kapoor's fitness videos on Namrata's Instagram account to understand the hard work that goes into her workouts.

We get a rare glimpse of Kareena Kapoor working out thanks to Namrata, who has been regularly uploading the celeb's videos.

A recipient of the Vogue Beauty Awards 2017 for the Best Fitness Expert, Namrata who started Pilates early in life, knew that's want she wanted to do for the rest of her life.

'When I started Pilates, I immediately knew that this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,' she wrote on Instagram.

'Learn and help people heal, recover and get fit and fab through Pilates.'

The kind of barre she loves hanging out at!

'Being fit is a lot more than just how you look. It includes endurance, muscle strength, flexibility, balance, stamina, having a strong immune system and a happy mind!'

She's most relaxed when she does Pilates.

Among her other celeb clients are Sonakshi Sinha, Malaika Arora Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Her advice: 'Workout, anywhere anytime! Don't miss it for lack of space or time, that's no excuse.'