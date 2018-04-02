Fat to fit: I lost 20 kilos in four months

Last updated on: April 02, 2018 09:06 IST

Gaurav Laha from Delhi shares his inspiring weightloss journey.

Gaurav Laha, before and after losing weight.



Photographs: Kind courtesy Gaurav Laha

I am Gaurav Laha, a 25-year-old radio jockey, motivational speaker and corporate trainer from Delhi.

In April 2017, I weighed 89 kg. My weight had been the same for many years.

I remember how difficult it was for me to run for more than a minute without getting tired.

In April 2017, I was working with one of Asia's most reputed airlines, where I trained flight attendants on English and communication skills.

I used to hear my students narrate how they'd reduced their weight to join the airlines. Their stories really inspired me.

My students have always looked up to me as a motivator and mentor. I could not make peace with the fact that I couldn't motivate myself enough to lose my weight and become fit.

I wanted to be a role model for health and fitness as well.

Thus began my journey.

I had always dismissed the idea of running on a treadmill by saying I'd rather run outside in the open. This time, I did not make any excuse. I started running outside, instead of joining the gym.

Here's the routine I followed:

Exercise

Initially, I could only run for 2 to 3 minutes. Later, I picked up pace.

I did free-hand exercises and also took the stairs (instead of the lift) whenever I got an opportunity.

I ran every morning before going to work.

A month later, after shedding 4 to 5 kilos, I joined the gym because I wanted to shed more calories, but in a relaxed environment.

'I am happy I am a real-life example' says Kaushal Laha.

Diet

I did extensive research, keeping in mind my own past experience and the diet that I could stick to.

I chalked out a perfect weight loss diet for myself.

I wanted to lose weight and never regain it, so I took one step at a time.

This is my diet plan:

Breakfast: Sandwiches with green vegetables/corn flakes, Tea/coffee, apple, orange etc.

Lunch: Brown rice, dal, green vegetables or chicken (for non-vegetarians)

Preferred fruits between lunch and dinner: Papaya, oranges, apples etc.

Dinner: soup, chapati, fish (for non-vegetarians)

During the day, I had green tea and plenty of water.

I avoided ice-creams, soft drinks, oily and starchy food and packaged items like chips etc.

Challenges

The most difficult period was when I was stuck in a weight loss plateau i.e. a point at which you stop losing weight for some time and then start losing again.

I researched and knew that I had to continue working harder to overcome this.

I continued following my diet, monitoring my weight and did work-out, which helped me reduce my weight.

Initially, I monitored my weight every day (because I was over-excited), but later I checked once a week.

In 4 months, I shed 20 kilos. My weight came down 69 kilos. My waistline reduced from 40'' to 30"

My mother is relieved that I am now fitness-conscious and have been able to maintain this weight for many months now. She still still jokes that I was cuter when I was chubbier!

When my old students see me on board a flight, they are amazed and can't belief it's actually me! They feel inspired too.

I am happy that I am a real-life example for many around me.

In fact, many colleagues (who are quite heavy, like I used to be) still stop me and ask how I managed this journey of resisting temptations.

My answer: Hard work, commitment and belief in yourself, coupled with a fantastic diet and exercise plan.

Today, I motivate and help others achieve their weight loss goals, by helping them make healthy lifestyle and dietary changes.

Tips

Drink lots of water during the day.

Stick to your healthy diet plan, no matter what.

NEVER crash-diet. Better still, get your diet checked the physician to make sure you are getting complete nutrition.

Always carry healthy food with you.

Constantly remind yourself of that day when you'll no longer have those extra kilos. You'll be so proud of yourself.

