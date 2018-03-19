Fat to Fit: How I lost 28 kilos in two years

March 19, 2018 09:00 IST

Rediff reader Jay Talsania, 22 from Andheri, Mumbai shares his weightloss journey.

My name is Jay Talsania. I am 22.

I am working as a graphic designer at Swabhav Techlabs in Mumbai.

I was normal and light weight at birth. I gradually got obsessed towards food.

As my tastes and diet changed, my body went out of shape. My cravings also improved.

I started having fast food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

At one point, I had made my mind to consult some doctors but couldn’t go ahead.

I thought of taking steroids too, but couldn't.

When I realised I was struggling to move from my bed, I made up my mind. I opted for the safest idea -- workout.

I remember that I once went for a spiritual pilgrimage. It was the Sammed Shikharji mountain.

I started climbing the mountain with above 2,000 steps at early morning and ended the journey late evening.

The entire journey took me seven days and I cherished them all.

On my way home from the airport, I felt lighter. But a question lingered on.

Did I really reduce or it was my assumption?

It was a dream come true for me.

I weighed 104 kg before. After two years of efforts it came down to 76 kg. I lost 28 kgs in two years.

Diet

Four almonds soaked overnight almonds every morning

Breakfast: A bowl of roasted makhana with regular breakfast

Lunch : Three chapatis, 2 bowls of dal and 1 bowl of vegetable along with salads. Two glasses of buttermilk or 1 bowl of dahi

Snacks : Any one seasonal fruit with 2 walnuts, pistachios, cashewnuts and a handful of peanuts.

Dinner: One bowl of kidney beans or black beans, 2 bajra chapati; 1 bowl of green vegetables, juice or soup.

Besides these, I included the following in my diet:

One spoon of flaxseeds after lunch and dinner

Matar paneer twice a week for lunch or dinner

One cup of green tea before sleeping

6 to 7 litres of water every day

The challenges

The main challenge was I had a bulky body which took longer to shed weight.

Few days after I lost weight, everyone in the building I stayed in wanted to know about my transformation.

Tips

Never give up and give your best shot.

Keep working harder and harder and you would get your results.

