Pix: Inside a stunning goth-themed wedding

June 14, 2018 12:30 IST

All the details from Kat Von D and Leafar Seyer's wedding that is the latest chatter on the Internet.

Author, entrepreneur and fashion influencer Kat Von D married her longtime beau and musician Leafer Seyer earier this week.

The couple, known for their eccentric tastes, had a perfectly executed goth-inspired wedding theme. And the pictures are already taking the Internet by storm.

Scroll down for all the details:

Kat Von D ditched white and opted for a blood red veiled gown custom gown by Majesty Black and the high-end, edgy Adolfo Sanchez to match with the theme: en vida y en muerte -- which translates to 'in life and in death.'

Wedding planner Michelle Fox Gott even shared a little history about wedding gowns.

' Wedding dresses were traditionally red until Queen Victoria’s wedding 175 years ago when she betrothed Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in a white wedding gown. Still today many Asian brides wear a red dress as a sign of auspiciousness and prosperity,' Gott said in an Instagram post.



All photographs: Kind courtesy Kat Von D/Instagram

Guests who attended the wedding had to first sign a scroll upon entry.

They were led to a spiral staircase adorned with all-white floral arrangements.

There was a heaven space where the guests were first received before they were taken to the red-themed ballroom.

'All #vegan leather couches. All #vegan wax candles. All #vegan fur carpeting,' the bride detailed.

'Handmade gothic archways concealed this ballroom’s modern doors,' Kat added.

The goth prince and princess are seen seated on a red throne adorned with red carnations.

There were even carnation-covered crosses that were more than 12 feet tall. Turns out Seyers loves carnations.

They looked gorgeous exchanging vows.

' The silent moments prior to beginning our vows where we held hands and stared into each others eyes the entire world dissipated around us -- that was just as meaningful to us the vows we made,' Kat wrote.

What a splendid sight!

Kat played their favourite song on a beautiful red piano.

'At first @prayers was sitting at our little throne table, but after the first verse he started walking down toward me and the piano, and I just lost it,' Kat wrote.

'Rafael, I love the way you make me feel bulletproof and fragile all at the same time.'

The two steal a private moment.

The Castle Cake: The 5 ft tall vegan red velvet wedding cake featured a projection video of the couple blowing kisses to the guests.