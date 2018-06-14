Pix: Inside a stunning goth-themed wedding

All the details from Kat Von D and Leafar Seyer's wedding that is the latest chatter on the Internet.
Author, entrepreneur and fashion influencer Kat Von D married her longtime beau and musician Leafer Seyer earier this week.
The couple, known for their eccentric tastes, had a perfectly executed goth-inspired wedding theme. And the pictures are already taking the Internet by storm.
Scroll down for all the details:
Kat Von D ditched white and opted for a blood red veiled gown custom gown by Majesty Black and the high-end, edgy Adolfo Sanchez to match with the theme: en vida y en muerte -- which translates to 'in life and in death.'
Wedding planner Michelle Fox Gott even shared a little history about wedding gowns.
'Wedding dresses were traditionally red until Queen Victoria’s wedding 175 years ago when she betrothed Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in a white wedding gown. Still today many Asian brides wear a red dress as a sign of auspiciousness and prosperity,' Gott said in an Instagram post.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Kat Von D/Instagram
Guests who attended the wedding had to first sign a scroll upon entry.
They were led to a spiral staircase adorned with all-white floral arrangements.
There was a heaven space where the guests were first received before they were taken to the red-themed ballroom.
'All #vegan leather couches. All #vegan wax candles. All #vegan fur carpeting,' the bride detailed.
'Handmade gothic archways concealed this ballroom’s modern doors,' Kat added.
The goth prince and princess are seen seated on a red throne adorned with red carnations.
There were even carnation-covered crosses that were more than 12 feet tall. Turns out Seyers loves carnations.
They looked gorgeous exchanging vows.
'The silent moments prior to beginning our vows where we held hands and stared into each others eyes the entire world dissipated around us -- that was just as meaningful to us the vows we made,' Kat wrote.
What a splendid sight!
Kat played their favourite song on a beautiful red piano.
'At first @prayers was sitting at our little throne table, but after the first verse he started walking down toward me and the piano, and I just lost it,' Kat wrote.
'Rafael, I love the way you make me feel bulletproof and fragile all at the same time.'
The two steal a private moment.
The Castle Cake: The 5 ft tall vegan red velvet wedding cake featured a projection video of the couple blowing kisses to the guests.
Finally, the guests were handed their table assignments for seating on these beautifully personalised glass-like cards.
