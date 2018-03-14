Can you handle Vaani Kapoor's steamy mag cover?

She perfectly summed up hotness in one frame.
Photographs: Maxim mag cover, March 2018
If it were a crime to look freaking HAWT, Vaani Kapoor would be behind bars.
The actor shed her inhibitions as she sizzled on Maxim's March cover in a black bra with white lace.
Styled by fashion stylist Krishna Mukhi, Vaani completed the look with high-waist black briefs, paired with a see-through shirt.
Her hair worn loose and smokey eyes, Vaani looked SEXY in black.
In another photo shoot for the magazine, Vaani is seen lounging in a green tie-up lace bra and figure-hugging tights.
She completed the look with black stilettos and swept back hair.
In the Maxim interview, the actor revealed candid details about her love life.
'Unfortunately, I don't meet guys and it's really sad. I only meet actors on set.
'I do realise I need to expand my social circle so I can meet more people,' she said in the interview.
