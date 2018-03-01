What do Kangana and Rahul Gandhi have in common?

Last updated on: March 01, 2018 12:29 IST

And we are not talking about politics or Bollywood!

Femina's cover girl for the month of March -- marking their International Women's Day special edition -- is Kangana Ranaut.

Looking pretty intense on the cover, the actor has been styled by Akshita Singh.

Dressed in a blue leather trench coat, paired with a black lace bralette by Laper La lingerie, Kangana accessoried the outfit with an oversized metal chain link earring in one ear.

Wondering what all or any of this has in common with Rahul Gandhi?

Kangana's trench coat is a Burberry, the brand that got the Congress president into trouble last month. The Bharatiya Janata Party took potshots at Gandhi after he wore a two-in-one down puffer jacket from the British luxury fashion brand, which retails at £750 (₹68,000), to a music concert in Shillong.

Coming back to Kangana, the actress sports slicked back hair and an intense stare -- enhanced by make up artist Loveleen Ramchandani's play with light smokey eyes and nude lips -- on the cover.

She completes her look with a tattoo captioned 'The Future is Female' at the base of her neck.

The cover has been photographed by Prasad Naik.