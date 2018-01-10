The woman behind birthday boy Hrithik Roshan's irresistible style

Last updated on: January 10, 2018 14:57 IST

She has our heartfelt thanks :)

Remember the time Hrithik Roshan walked the GQ red carpet, dressed in denims and red shoes that almost broke the Internet.

He created a trend of sorts with those red shoes and while we just couldn't stop raving about them, little did we know who was behind that look.

But recently Hrithik spilled the beans when he uploaded a pic of himself being styled by a pretty young girl on Instagram.

'It's easy to do cool, when you have her behind you. Styling the unstylish,' he captioned the pic.

The girl in the pic was celebrity stylish Lakshmi Lehr. You may not have heard her name but you definitely know her work.

She has styled the actor a zillion times and most often it has been a winning look.

Take a look!

Lakshmi Lehr styling Hrithik. The actor's style statements are mostly put together by Lakshmi Lehr of Style Cell, which is headed by Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Those red shoes! Hrithik put in a glamourous appearance on the GQ red carpet with co-actor Yami Gautam. Wonder why Lakshmi Lehr decided to make him wear red shoes, but whatever the thought behind the look, it was a clear winner.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Couldn't take your eyes off Hrithik at the Rado launch in a custom-made jacket, joggers and metallic sneakers? You can thank Lakshmi Lehr.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram

Doesn't he look smashing? Lakshmi Lehr also styled Hrithik Roshan when he walked the ramp for designer Nikhil Thampi during the the third season of the Tech Fashion Tour held in Mumbai.

Photograph: Courtesy Exhibit Tech Fashion Tour