The woman behind birthday boy Hrithik Roshan's irresistible style

She has our heartfelt thanks :)
Remember the time Hrithik Roshan walked the GQ red carpet, dressed in denims and red shoes that almost broke the Internet.
He created a trend of sorts with those red shoes and while we just couldn't stop raving about them, little did we know who was behind that look.
But recently Hrithik spilled the beans when he uploaded a pic of himself being styled by a pretty young girl on Instagram.
'It's easy to do cool, when you have her behind you. Styling the unstylish,' he captioned the pic.
The girl in the pic was celebrity stylish Lakshmi Lehr. You may not have heard her name but you definitely know her work.
She has styled the actor a zillion times and most often it has been a winning look.
Take a look!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram
Photograph: Courtesy Exhibit Tech Fashion Tour
