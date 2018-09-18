rediff.com

This fashion show will melt your heart

September 18, 2018 11:00 IST

A unique show that proves that fashion includes everyone.

Eight of India's best designers came together to present a special fashion show.

The show organised by FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) was presented in association with NGO Tamanna.

The Delhi-based non-profit had differently abled kids and individuals walk the ramp in designer clothes.

Take a look.

FDCI presents Tamana

Payal Pratap's collection was inspired by the Japanese culture.Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

FDCI presents Tamana

Models showcase kimonos in black, white and greys by Payal Pratap.

FDCI presents Tamana

Rajesh Pratap Singh presented his menswear collection.

FDCI presents Tamana

Singh's line had plenty of layered ensembles -- printed and patchwork jackets paired with fluid bottoms and stoles.

FDCI presents Tamana

Amit Aggarwal's collection was also inspired by the Japanese way of life.

FDCI presents Tamana

Tunics and dresses with ruffled hems, coloured prints and asymmetrical cuts stood out.

FDCI presents Tamana

The label 11.11 had interesting khadi separates for both men and women.

FDCI presents Tamana

Rimzim Dadu also sought Japanese inspiration for the show.

FDCI presents Tamana

Dadu's shiny metallic line saw structured tops with asymmetrical cuts like these.

FDCI presents Tamana

Kiran Uttam Ghosh gave the contemporary Indian outfits a fashionable twist.

FDCI presents Tamana

There were festive dual-toned sarees with metallic pallus paired with high neck and sleeveless cholis.

FDCI presents Tamana

Designer Nitin Bal Chauhan showed off some punk on the ramp.

FDCI presents Tamana

Chauhan's monochrome collection amped up the glam quotient.

FDCI presents Tamana

Tamana Chona, founder of Tamana NGO wore these separates designed by Amit Aggarwal.

FDCI presents Tamana

Designers Alpana and Neeraj closed the show.

FDCI presents Tamana

Designers Alpana and Neeraj showcased their line of structured gowns.

FDCI presents Tamana

Soundarya Sharma was the showstopper for Alpana Neeraj who closed the show.
The actor-model looked stunning in her black gown with sheer detailing.

