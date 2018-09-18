This fashion show will melt your heart

September 18, 2018 11:00 IST

A unique show that proves that fashion includes everyone.

Eight of India's best designers came together to present a special fashion show.

The show organised by FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) was presented in association with NGO Tamanna.

The Delhi-based non-profit had differently abled kids and individuals walk the ramp in designer clothes.

Take a look.

Payal Pratap's collection was inspired by the Japanese culture. Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Models showcase kimonos in black, white and greys by Payal Pratap.

Rajesh Pratap Singh presented his menswear collection.

Singh's line had plenty of layered ensembles -- printed and patchwork jackets paired with fluid bottoms and stoles.

Amit Aggarwal's collection was also inspired by the Japanese way of life.

Tunics and dresses with ruffled hems, coloured prints and asymmetrical cuts stood out.

The label 11.11 had interesting khadi separates for both men and women.

Rimzim Dadu also sought Japanese inspiration for the show.

Dadu's shiny metallic line saw structured tops with asymmetrical cuts like these.

Kiran Uttam Ghosh gave the contemporary Indian outfits a fashionable twist.

There were festive dual-toned sarees with metallic pallus paired with high neck and sleeveless cholis.

Designer Nitin Bal Chauhan showed off some punk on the ramp.

Chauhan's monochrome collection amped up the glam quotient.

Tamana Chona, founder of Tamana NGO wore these separates designed by Amit Aggarwal.

Designers Alpana and Neeraj closed the show.

Designers Alpana and Neeraj showcased their line of structured gowns.

Soundarya Sharma was the showstopper for Alpana Neeraj who closed the show.

The actor-model looked stunning in her black gown with sheer detailing.