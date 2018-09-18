How this model upped the maternity fashion game

The model has been giving fans major pregnancy style goals. Take a look!
Meet yummy mummy Slick Woods who featured on the September cover of Elle.
The 21-year-old is expecting her first child with model Adonis Bosso.
Not one of the quintessential models, Slick won hearts despite her gap-tooth smile, shaved head and tattoos.
On the cover of the mag, she rocked a polka-dotted top, paired with briefs, and won hearts.
A cleavage-baring white top is her choice for the second cover.
While women prefer to be layered during they pregnancy, the model opted for some out-of-the-box styles for her pregnancy dressing.
Slick with her mentor Rihanna.
The model is the face of Fenty x PUMA.
She dared to wear a bodysuit, flaunting her baby bump, and carried it off beautifully.
Who is afraid to flaunt their baby bump? Slick attended Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards in a see-through dress.
She rounded off her look with feather slippers.
That baby bump looks gorgeous on her, doesn't it?
Flaunting her baby bump in an open jacket, the model won fashion on the red carpet.
Geeky yet chic! Slick at the Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' party in a black sequinned dress, paired with a bralette and funky shoes.
