How this model upped the maternity fashion game

Last updated on: September 18, 2018 16:37 IST

The model has been giving fans major pregnancy style goals. Take a look!

Photograph: Courtesy Elle/Instagram

Meet yummy mummy Slick Woods who featured on the September cover of Elle.

The 21-year-old is expecting her first child with model Adonis Bosso.

Not one of the quintessential models, Slick won hearts despite her gap-tooth smile, shaved head and tattoos.

On the cover of the mag, she rocked a polka-dotted top, paired with briefs, and won hearts.

Photograph: Courtesy Elle/Instagram

A cleavage-baring white top is her choice for the second cover.

While women prefer to be layered during they pregnancy, the model opted for some out-of-the-box styles for her pregnancy dressing.

Photograph: Courtesy Slick Woods/Instagram

Slick with her mentor Rihanna.

The model is the face of Fenty x PUMA.

She dared to wear a bodysuit, flaunting her baby bump, and carried it off beautifully.

Photograph: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Who is afraid to flaunt their baby bump? Slick attended Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards in a see-through dress.

She rounded off her look with feather slippers.

Photograph: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

That baby bump looks gorgeous on her, doesn't it?

Flaunting her baby bump in an open jacket, the model won fashion on the red carpet.

Photograph: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Geeky yet chic! Slick at the Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' party in a black sequinned dress, paired with a bralette and funky shoes.