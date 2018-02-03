Pink and pretty: Saiyami Kher walks for Nishka Lulla

rediff.com

Last updated on: February 03, 2018 17:12 IST

The actor walked in a bubblegum pink skirt for the designer. 
Photographs by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Saiyami Kher was the showstopper for Nishka Lulla's collection, presented in association with Mumba-based lifestyle brand Caprese.

The collection featured bright colours and pastels, inspired by the bohemian tribe.

Check out these photographs from the show.

Saiyami Kher worked a neon pink skirt with a sleeveless printed blouse.

 

The focus however was on the oval shaped sling purse she was carrying along.

 

Nishka Lulla who presented her showstopper was also carrying a sling purse. Scroll down to see the rest of the collection.

 

Lulla's models presented the summer collection which featured midis, skirts and gowns.

 

Hemangi Parte models a mini skirt with balloon sleeved top.

 

Arshia Ahuja shows you how to blend your mini purse into your outfit.

 

Sanea Shaikh means business in these floral separates.

 

Mitali Rannorey is college-ready.

 

FULL COVERAGE: Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018

Hitesh Harisinghani / Rediff.com
Tags: Nishka Lulla, Saiyami Kher, Lakme Fashion Week, Mitali Rannorey, Sanea Shaikh
 

