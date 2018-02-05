Lakme Fashion Week: Showstopping like Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan

February 05, 2018 07:58 IST

While he walked for Shantanu and Nikhil, she walked for Anamika Khanna.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor was excited to return to the ramp as the showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 grand finale on February 4.

The actor had last catwalked at LFW for designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, when she was expecting her now one-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan. She took a break last year, when the Manish Malhotra grand finale was showstopped by Jacqueline Fernandez and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Kareena, who will next be seen in Veere Di Wedding, said, "This collection is rockeshy, glamorous ready to wear. Anamika is herself so stylish that she has truly outdone herself."

Khanna, whose collection was titled 'Reinventing Nudes', added, "When the forces of fashion and Bollywood team up, they bring out the best in each other. This is a nation of Bollywood. The stars largely define what the nation wears."

Reinventing Nudes: The Anamika Khanna Collection Designer Anamika Khanna told PTI, 'We have reinterpreted diversity where we have delved into the nude palette with a crazy busy of colour.'

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com. She said the collection was 'edgy', with a balance of sensuality and lightness.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com The designer had millenials in mind while creating the collection.

She told PTI, 'It's about wearing your fashion in your style. Being who you are. Everyone has there personality. The millennial don't want to follow what their parents did. They want to define their own life, career and even fashion.'

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com Make-up played an integral part in the showcase.

Calling it an uplifting force in the collection, Khanna said, 'I was given the make-up palette before we started working on the collection so that made things much easier.'

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com. The designer added, "We experimented with shapes and textures that we've never done before. This is possibly the most diverse and experimental collection I've done till now."

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com.

Sailf Ali Khan, the showstopper we rarely see.

Photograph: @LakmeFashionWk/Twitter.

Exactly 24 hours before Kareena took to the ramp, it was Saif Ali Khan's turn.

The actor closed Day 4 of LFW SR18 for designer duo Shantanu-Nikhil.

The designers said they tried to dress up Saif in a way where he gets to travel back to the days of his film Dil Chahta Hai. Shantanu said they tried to show the new India from the eyes of a millennial, quite like Saif's character, Sameer, from the cult coming-of-age film.

After the show, Saif said, 'This was a last-minute thing, but I was so excited.'

He added, 'I don't think of myself as a showstopper, I get really conscious. But I had great fun. I thought it was really cool.'

Shantanu and Nikhil's 'Tribe: The India Story' caters to both women and men, and Shantanu said the collection was a narration of the Indian philosophy of 'valour and egalitarianism'.

Saif said, 'It's a look in the past and also a look into the future. A good thing about our lives, heritage, clothes. They are simple clothes. Ostentatiousness is out, austerity is in.'

Tribe: The Shantanu & Nikhil Collection The show was spread across the black and white hues with sharp tailoring and dramatic accents. The jewellery was incorporated in the clothes rather than serve as just another accessory.

Photograph: @LakmeFashionWk/Twitter. Towards the end, Saif tacked a medal-like silver accessory to the female model's shirt, which appeared to symbolise the transfer of command from one head to another. 'What you saw was "he is she" and "she is she", the equal importance of male and female forms," Shantanu said.

Photograph: @LakmeFashionWk/Twitter.

Photograph: @LakmeFashionWk/Twitter.

-- With inputs from PTI

