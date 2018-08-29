Have you met Kim Kardashian's new baby?

Last updated on: August 30, 2018 10:27 IST

We're talking about the neon green car that Kanye gifted her.

Photographs: Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has a new 'baby' to gush about, but this time it's a brand new car.

Rapper Kanye West surprised Kim with a neon green 2018 Mercedes G550 4×4 SUV, reported E! Online.

The colour matched her outfit that she wore to rapper 2 Chainz's wedding.

Kim took to Instagram to share her excitement when she saw the neon green car parked on her driveway.

She posted a video on her Instagram story and said, 'Oh my gosh, I just got out of the gym and was surprised by this new baby.'

This was also the same car the West family booked to 2 Chainz's wedding in Miami.

Therefore, in the video, she further said, 'I got the truck of my dreams 'cause I was so excited in Miami. I'm so excited.'