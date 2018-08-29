Kareena, Lisa, Janhvi: Vote for the hottest LFW showstopper

Take the poll below and let us know who is the hottest Lakme Fashion Week showstopper.
Janhvi Kapoor
We begin with Janhvi Kapoor, who showed off her sexy style as Nachiket Bharve's showstopper.
Dressed in a floral lehenga, the actor looked gorgeous. Like her style? Then it's time you voted for her.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Holy smokes! Kareena Kapoor Khan slid her fabulous body into a showstopping cutout holographic gown as she wowed on the LFW ramp for Monisha Jaising.
Does she look stunning enough to get your vote?
Prachi Desai
Prachi Desai's drop-dead gorgeous red off-shoulder lehenga made us go weak in our knees.
The actor walked the ramp for Julie Shah. Think she raised the temperature with that eye-catching slit?
Kangana Ranaut
Blue eyes, slicked back hair and a plunging neckline...Kangana had all the elements in place for a H-A-W-T runway outing.
The actor strode the ramp for designers Pankaj and Nidhi's The After Dark collection and won our hearts with her look. What about you?
Malaika Arora Khan
Age is just a number for this diva, who rocked a sunset yellow and green lehenga by Anushree Reddy.
With all that oomph she can give any new-age bride a run for their money, agree?
Lisa Haydon
We can't decide what's hotter: Lisa's blonde hair or that see-through outfit by Swapna Anumolu?
Will our desi Khaleesi showstopper get your vote?
Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari looked like she stepped out of a dream as she glided down the ramp for Jayanti Reddy.
We feel that there's no beautiful bridal look that Aditi cannot pull off, and she won our hearts instantly with this one!
Disha Patani
Disha Patani set the ramp ablaze with her smokin' hot appearance.
She looked jaw-dropping in a black dress with a plunging neckline as she strode the ramp for Amit Aggarwal.
But will she get your vote?
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty packed a punch on the ramp with her black dress with gold work.
Wearing a 1000W smile, she had a blast on the ramp.
Sushmita Sen
When Sushmita Sen stepped on the ramp in her separates by RMKV Silks, we knew magic was bound to happen.
Looking stunning in a silk sari, paired with pants, the model-turned-actor charmed all. Does she get your vote?
Karisma Kapoor
Take a bow Karisma for looking so divine in black! The actor walked the ramp in a black sari with an attached cape for designer Arpita Mehta and we can't stop raving about her.
Just can't get over that Karisma's glitzy look, what about you?
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu turned up the heat in red as she walked for Ruceru's Chitrangada collection inspired by Rabindranath Tagore's drama.
Is her look hot enough for you?
Radhika Apte
Radhika Apte turned showstopper for Jaipur-based designer Punit Balana.
Love her look? Then vote for her now!
