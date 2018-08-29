Kareena, Lisa, Janhvi: Vote for the hottest LFW showstopper

Last updated on: August 29, 2018 14:55 IST

Janhvi Kapoor

We begin with Janhvi Kapoor, who showed off her sexy style as Nachiket Bharve's showstopper.

Dressed in a floral lehenga, the actor looked gorgeous. Like her style? Then it's time you voted for her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Holy smokes! Kareena Kapoor Khan slid her fabulous body into a showstopping cutout holographic gown as she wowed on the LFW ramp for Monisha Jaising.

Prachi Desai

Prachi Desai's drop-dead gorgeous red off-shoulder lehenga made us go weak in our knees.

Kangana Ranaut

Blue eyes, slicked back hair and a plunging neckline...Kangana had all the elements in place for a H-A-W-T runway outing.

Malaika Arora Khan

Age is just a number for this diva, who rocked a sunset yellow and green lehenga by Anushree Reddy.

Lisa Haydon

We can't decide what's hotter: Lisa's blonde hair or that see-through outfit by Swapna Anumolu?

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari looked like she stepped out of a dream as she glided down the ramp for Jayanti Reddy.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani set the ramp ablaze with her smokin' hot appearance.

She looked jaw-dropping in a black dress with a plunging neckline as she strode the ramp for Amit Aggarwal.

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty packed a punch on the ramp with her black dress with gold work.

Wearing a 1000W smile, she had a blast on the ramp.

Sushmita Sen

When Sushmita Sen stepped on the ramp in her separates by RMKV Silks, we knew magic was bound to happen.

Karisma Kapoor

Take a bow Karisma for looking so divine in black! The actor walked the ramp in a black sari with an attached cape for designer Arpita Mehta and we can't stop raving about her.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu turned up the heat in red as she walked for Ruceru's Chitrangada collection inspired by Rabindranath Tagore's drama.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte turned showstopper for Jaipur-based designer Punit Balana.

