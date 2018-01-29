rediff.com

Grammys 2018: Hottest style moments you can copy

January 29, 2018 16:00 IST

From Lady Gaga's shoelace hair to Elton John's flashy jacket, there's something for everyone.

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards held in New York saw some standalone fashion moments.

Take a look.

60th annual grammy awards

Recording artist Janelle Monae rocked androgynous fashion in a floral pantsuit replete with bowtie and slick hair.
Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images 

60th annual grammy awards

Lady Gaga's custom Armani Prive gown with a dramatic train stole the limelight. The sheer detailing on the body stood out really well. She finished the look with her shoe-lace braid by hairstylist Frederic Aspiras.
She also wore a 300-carat black diamond earrings from Loraine Schwartz.
Photographs: Christopher Polk/Getty Images and (inset) Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images 

60th annual grammy awards

A closer look at the gorgeous Gaga!
Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

60th annual grammy awards

Hailee Steinfeld broke the monotony of her crisp Alexandre Vauthier with shiny purple knee length boots from the same designer. People are already praising her futuristic look.
Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

60th annual grammy awards

Model turned author Chrissy Teigen put the shine on her bump as she rocked the red carpet in a silver Yanina Couture gown. 
Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

60th annual grammy awards

Cardie B's stylist picked Beirut-based designer Mohammed Ashi to design the red carpet gown. The theatrical gown was put together by six couture artists over 150 hours.
Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jaden Smith got mixed response for his fashion forward patchwork pants.
Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Take a closer look at Joy Villa's striking white gown. See a foetus surrounded by a rainbow?
She was supporting the anti-abortion movement with the message 'Choose Life' inscribed on her white purse.
Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tyler, the creator made heads turn as he lifted his cap and flaunted his leopard printed hairdo. He also ditched the quintessential black and white suit for a powder blue coat which he accessorised with Louis Vuitton scarf.
Photographs: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Elton John also made a flashy statement with geometric patterned Gucci jacket which he matched with star embroidered boots and shiny glasses. 
That's not all, he also wore multi-finger rings with his name 'Elton' and 'John' on it.
Photographs: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and (inset) Christopher Polk/Getty Images 
