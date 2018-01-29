Grammys 2018: Hottest style moments you can copy

January 29, 2018 16:00 IST

From Lady Gaga's shoelace hair to Elton John's flashy jacket, there's something for everyone.

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards held in New York saw some standalone fashion moments.

Take a look.

Recording artist Janelle Monae rocked androgynous fashion in a floral pantsuit replete with bowtie and slick hair.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lady Gaga's custom Armani Prive gown with a dramatic train stole the limelight. The sheer detailing on the body stood out really well. She finished the look with her shoe-lace braid by hairstylist Frederic Aspiras.

She also wore a 300-carat black diamond earrings from Loraine Schwartz.

Photographs: Christopher Polk/Getty Images and (inset) Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

A closer look at the gorgeous Gaga!

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld broke the monotony of her crisp Alexandre Vauthier with shiny purple knee length boots from the same designer. People are already praising her futuristic look.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Model turned author Chrissy Teigen put the shine on her bump as she rocked the red carpet in a silver Yanina Couture gown.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cardie B's stylist picked Beirut-based designer Mohammed Ashi to design the red carpet gown. The theatrical gown was put together by six couture artists over 150 hours.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images



Jaden Smith got mixed response for his fashion forward patchwork pants.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images



Take a closer look at Joy Villa's striking white gown. See a foetus surrounded by a rainbow?

She was supporting the anti-abortion movement with the message 'Choose Life' inscribed on her white purse.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tyler, the creator made heads turn as he lifted his cap and flaunted his leopard printed hairdo. He also ditched the quintessential black and white suit for a powder blue coat which he accessorised with Louis Vuitton scarf.

Photographs: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Elton John also made a flashy statement with geometric patterned Gucci jacket which he matched with star embroidered boots and shiny glasses.

That's not all, he also wore multi-finger rings with his name 'Elton' and 'John' on it.

Photographs: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and (inset) Christopher Polk/Getty Images

