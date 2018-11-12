Damn! This red carpet is insanely stylish

November 12, 2018 10:18 IST

Bella Hadid rocked a gown with plunging neckline, Candice Swanepoel went down the sheer route.

Take a look at the best dressed models who attended the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party.

Candice Swanepoel slid her fabulous body into a sheer gown. Photographs: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk was the cynosure of all eyes in that short lace dress.

Frida Aasen set out to paint the town red in a latex number.



Barbara Palvin looked badass in a leather and velvet dress.



Cindy Bruna opted for an all-white look . She rounded it off with white boots.

Devon Windsor brought sexy back!



Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda joined her on the red carpet .

Bella Hadid wowed on the red carpet in a halter-neck gown with a thigh-high slit . She accessorised her look with a silver pouch and intricate emerald jewellery.

Shanina Shaik kept a poker face on the red carpet as she stole the limelight in a blue bodysuit with a sheer train.



Behati Prinsloo was all smiles in these chic black separates.

