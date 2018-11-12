rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Damn! This red carpet is insanely stylish

Damn! This red carpet is insanely stylish

November 12, 2018 10:18 IST

Bella Hadid rocked a gown with plunging neckline, Candice Swanepoel went down the sheer route.

Take a look at the best dressed models who attended the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party. 

Candice Swanepoel slid her fabulous body into a sheer gown. Photographs: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

 

 Elsa Hosk was the cynosure of all eyes in that short lace dress. 
 

Frida Aasen set out to paint the town red in a latex number. 

 

Barbara Palvin looked badass in a leather and velvet dress. 

 

Cindy Bruna opted for an all-white look. She rounded it off with white boots. 

 

Devon Windsor brought sexy back! 

 

Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda joined her on the red carpet.

 

Bella Hadid wowed on the red carpet in a halter-neck gown with a thigh-high slit. She accessorised her look with a silver pouch and intricate emerald jewellery. 

 

Shanina Shaik kept a poker face on the red carpet as she stole the limelight in a blue bodysuit with a sheer train.

 

Behati Prinsloo was all smiles in these chic black separates.

 

Chey Carty kept her look girly and flirty.

Rediff Get Ahead
Tags: Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Gigi Hadid, Cindy Bruna, Behati Prinsloo
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use