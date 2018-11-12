Damn! This red carpet is insanely stylish

Bella Hadid rocked a gown with plunging neckline, Candice Swanepoel went down the sheer route.
Take a look at the best dressed models who attended the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party.
Candice Swanepoel slid her fabulous body into a sheer gown. Photographs: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Elsa Hosk was the cynosure of all eyes in that short lace dress.
Frida Aasen set out to paint the town red in a latex number.
Barbara Palvin looked badass in a leather and velvet dress.
Cindy Bruna opted for an all-white look. She rounded it off with white boots.
Devon Windsor brought sexy back!
Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda joined her on the red carpet.
Bella Hadid wowed on the red carpet in a halter-neck gown with a thigh-high slit. She accessorised her look with a silver pouch and intricate emerald jewellery.
Shanina Shaik kept a poker face on the red carpet as she stole the limelight in a blue bodysuit with a sheer train.
Behati Prinsloo was all smiles in these chic black separates.
Chey Carty kept her look girly and flirty.
