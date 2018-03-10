First look: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott post pic of their daughter

March 10, 2018 09:28 IST

Kylie's daughter Stormi turned six weeks old and the reality star surprised fans with a pic of her adorable bundle of joy.

Photographs: Courtesy @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott surprised her fans on Tuesday by sharing a photo of their adorable baby, Stormi.

It's been six weeks since the reality TV star and her beau, rapper Travis Scott, welcomed the little girl.

Scroll down to take a look at the pic Travis shared.

'Our little rager!!!,' the rapper captioned this pic.

Kylie also shared a close-up video of the child sleeping on Instagram and wrote: 'These cheeks!'

The reality star has been really excited about her baby's nursery too.

According to pics she uploaded on the social media photo-sharing app, Stormi's room is very impressive with a heart-shaped panel on the wall covered in butterfly stickers.

'My angel is one month old,' Kylie captioned this pic, which has already received 12 million likes.

Last month, Kylie broke Beyonce's record for the most-liked post on Instagram with the picture of newborn daughter Stormi.

When the reality star revealed the name of her baby on Instagram, the post garnered more than 14.8 million likes.

The newborn is her and rapper Travis Scott's first child and was born on February 1.