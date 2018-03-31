Recipes: Lemon pudding, Easter Carrot Cake

March 31, 2018 10:42 IST

Time to ditch Easter eggs and bunnies for some new, delicious treats!



Dhawal Shah, Chief Patissier, The Dessert Street, shares his secret recipes.

White Chocolate Fruit Tart

Ingredients:

530 gm butter, softened

350 gm confectioners sugar

1050 gm flour

850 gm couverture white chocolate

175 gm whipping cream

680 gm cream cheese, softened

Method:

Heat oven to 300°F.

Beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Blend in flour.

Press the mixture onto the bottom and up the side of a 12 inch round pizza pan.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until just lightly brown.

Cool completely. Carefully melt the vanilla or white chocolate chips and the cream either carefully on the stove on very low, stirring constantly, or in the microwave.

Beat in the cream cheese.

When crust is cool, pour on the melted chocolate/cheese mixture, spreading evenly.

Cover with plastic wrap and chill until ready to serve, at least 3 hours.

Slice the fruit of your choice and place on the tart.

Easy Lemon Loaf

Ingredients:

120 gm butter, melted

230 gm sugar

2 eggs, well beaten

15 gm lemon juice

2 gm salt

355 gm flour

5 gm baking powder

120 gm milk

Ingredients for the soaking syrup:

80 gm lemon juice

60 gm sugar

Method:

Mix together sugar and butter.

Add eggs and 1 tbsp of lemon juice; mix well.

Add salt, flour, and baking powder to mixture. Add milk.

Bake at 325°F in a well greased loaf pan for one hour, or until golden brown. Mix lemon juice and sugar.

Use a toothpick to make holes in top of cake and drizzle lemon juice and sugar mixture over the top of the cake when removed from the oven. Serve warm or cool.

Rolled Sugar Cookies

Ingredients:

75 gm butter, softened

75 gm white sugar

1 egg

5 gm vanilla extract

125 gm all-purpose flour

2.5 gm baking powder

1 gm salt

Method:

In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in eggs and vanilla.

Sift the flour, baking powder and salt together. Mix it with the above mixture. Cover, and chill dough for at least one hour.

Preheat oven to 200 degrees.

Roll out dough on floured surface to a 1/2 inch thickness. Cut into shapes with any Easter cookie cutter. Place cookies on parchment paper.

Bake 6 to 8 minutes in preheated oven. Cool completely.

Easter Carrot Cake

Ingredients:

250 gm butter, melted

4 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

225 gm light brown sugar

200 gm carrots, coarsely grated

280 gm flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp nutmeg powder

For the frosting:

40 gm butter, softened

100 gm cream cheese

175 gm icing sugar

Method:

Grease and line the base of an 8 inch cake tin.

In a large bowl combine the melted butter, eggs, vanilla and brown sugar.

Stir in the grated carrot followed by the flour, baking powder and spices and mix until even.

Transfer to the prepared tin and bake in the oven for 55 minutes until springy to the touch and a skewer when inserted comes away clean.

Transfer to a wire rack and allow to cool completely.

To make the frosting beat together the butter and cream cheese, add the icing sugar and beat well. Spread over the top of the cake and scatter over the chopped pistachios.

Lemon Pudding

Ingredients:

50 gm unsalted butter, at room temperature

180 gm granulated sugar

3 large eggs, separated

70 gm all-purpose flour

165 gm milk

70 gm fresh lemon juice

Method: