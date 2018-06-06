Ramzan recipe: Moroccan Stuffed Dates

June 06, 2018 12:55 IST

We bring you traditional Ramzan recipes from across the world.

Moroccan Stuffed Dates

A Moroccan sweet this recipe, which has been inspired by The Spruce Eats, is served during Ramzan and special occasions. Photograph: Courtesy Joy/Creative Commons

Ingredients:

500 gm dates

150 gm almond

60 gm sugar

Few drops of lemon zest

1 tbsp butter

Cinnamon

Method:

Soak the almonds until the skin peels off. Add the almonds, sugar and cinnamon in a mixer and grind until you get a powdery mixture.

Add the lemon zest and butter and grind till you get a smooth paste.

Cut the dates in such a way that you can remove the seed.

Roll the paste into small balls and stuff it inside the dates.

You can garnish the dates with coconut shavings, walnut and pistachio pieces or sugar granules.

