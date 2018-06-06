Ramzan recipe: Moroccan Stuffed Dates

We bring you traditional Ramzan recipes from across the world.
Check out this section to see the other interesting recipes we have in store for you!
A Moroccan sweet this recipe, which has been inspired by The Spruce Eats, is served during Ramzan and special occasions. Photograph: Courtesy Joy/Creative Commons
Ingredients:
- 500 gm dates
- 150 gm almond
- 60 gm sugar
- Few drops of lemon zest
- 1 tbsp butter
- Cinnamon
Method:
- Soak the almonds until the skin peels off. Add the almonds, sugar and cinnamon in a mixer and grind until you get a powdery mixture.
- Add the lemon zest and butter and grind till you get a smooth paste.
- Cut the dates in such a way that you can remove the seed.
- Roll the paste into small balls and stuff it inside the dates.
- You can garnish the dates with coconut shavings, walnut and pistachio pieces or sugar granules.
Have a traditional Ramzan recipe? Then share it with us and we'll publish it for you.
Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject (Ramzan Recipes).
Don't forget to mention your NAME, AGE, HOMETOWN and a photograph of the dish.
You can also share your Ramzan pics and we will publish the best ones right here!
You can share your #RamzanPics here too!
this
Comment
article