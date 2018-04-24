The chef who designed Sachin's 45th birthday cake

April 24, 2018 16:10 IST

Chef Shripriya Gupta tells us how she designed the special cake for Sachin's 45th birthday.

Kolkata-based Shripriya Gupta has been designing custom cakes for different ocassions for almost a decade now.

A Le Cordon Bleu graduate, the pastry chef, Gupta started Little Pleasures in 2007 to pursue her love for creating signature desserts combining food and art.

On Monday, April 23, chef Gupta, a fan of Sachin Tendulkar, had the rare pleasure of presenting a cake she designed for the cricketing legend's 45th birthday.

So what happened when Sachin saw his special birthday cake?

Check out these photographs.

Chef Shripriya Gupta with the cake she designed for Sachin Tendulkar's 45th birthday.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Shripriya Gupta/Little Pleasures



"We did ornate gold frames with his illustrations and also decorated it with cricket accessories," Gupta told Rediff.com

The signature Belgian chocolate cake, Gupta says, is made from edible items.

The 10 kg cake was made over a period of 10 days.



"Sachin was pleasantly surprised and celebrated by cutting the cake with (his wife) Anjali," Gupta told Rediff.com

"It was a very big moment for me! I can't describe in words how special it was."

Sachin cuts his birthday cake that features photographic moments from his cricketing journey.

"We flew in with the cake on the morning of April 23 and assembled it at the venue," Gupta added.