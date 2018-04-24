Sachin Tendulkar turns 45! Wish the legend on his birthday

Last updated on: April 24, 2018 13:05 IST

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The legendary Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his birthday with wife Anjali.

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has turned a year older.

The Master Blaster turned 45 on Tuesday and warm birthday wishes poured in from every corner of the world.

From former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif to star boxer Vijender Singh all took to their official Twitter handles to wish the master blaster on his special day.

Posting a picture of him with the former opener, Kaif recalled 2003 World Cup match against Pakistan in Centurion, where Tendulkar displayed 'focus and intensity'.

"Centurion 2003 was one of the best days in my life.Not just because we beat Pakistan in a WC match but because I got to witness from a distance of just 22 yards,a display of focus,intensity & genius. What a man, your glory will be unsurpassed @sachin_rt paaji #HappyBirthdaySachin," he wrote.

Former cricketer VVS Laxman also wished Tendulkar on his birthday, while adding that he would always remain an inspiration for many for his brilliant contribution to the game.

Laxman wrote, "Happy Birthday dear @sachin_rt . You are and will always remain an inspiration. It's wonderful to see you contribute towards society with some really good initiatives even after your retirement. Wish you success always. #HappyBirthdaySachin."

Wishing Tendulkar a 'very Happy Birthday', Indian boxing sensation Vijender Singh tweeted," Still The Chants SACHIN SACHIN Gives Goosebumps To Us.#HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt The Man Who Carried Emotions Of The People Of A Nation For 24 Years. More Power To You."

Indian cricketer and Tendulkar's Mumbai Indians team-mate Pragyan Ojha, meanwhile, said," God bless you with a great and healthy life. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt paaji#HappyBirthdaySachin."

