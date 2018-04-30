Fat to Fit: How this IT professional lost 17 kg in two years

April 30, 2018 11:09 IST

The journey began for Mumbai-based Pankaj Sonkusre two years ago when a senior colleague called him fat.

He weighed 94 kg then.

The 35-year-old IT professional lost 17 kilos and got back in shape. This is how he did it.

Have you lost weight recently? Share your story with us.

I am 35. I have been working as a software professional for the past 13 years.

My height is 5'9". I have never consciously tried to lose weight (before this). I cycled on a daily basis.

I weighed 91 kg in 2016.

After adopting a healthy lifestyle, I lost 17 kilos. I am now 74 kg.

My journey is one of relentless persistence, tears, pain, and sweat. I hope it will inspire all those who are struggling to make healthier choices for a better tomorrow.

Motivation

In December 2016 a senior colleague at work called me fat.

In reality, he was fatter than me. This got me thinking.

Later that year, my family and I went out on a picnic and we clicked a few photographs.

When I saw photographs of myself, it was no less than a reality check. I was shocked at how I looked and realised I needed to do something about it.

It was time to get in shape.

I cycled in the past but was never really consistent. I began to cycle daily for 4 to 6 km at a stretch.

After about a week, I gained confidence and pushed myself to make it 10 to 12 km.

Before I could realise it, I was cycling 20 km to and fro in just 55 minutes. This gave my morale a big boost.

During this time I met like-minded people who were part of a cycling group. They covered almost 60 km every single day.

From them, I learnt about brevet, a cycling competition covering a minimum of 200 km (A cycling event where a rider has completed 200 km is called a randonnée or brevet and the rider who completes it is called a randonneur). I took up this challenge and completed it in 11 hours and 30 minutes.

Along with cycling I would also run.

From being able to cover only about 3 km initially, today, I’m a proud participant of 19 marathons -- 2 full marathons (42 km) and 17 half marathons (21 km).

Diet

I am a big fan of intermittent fasting. I don't eat for 14 to 16 hours after dinner.

With a nearly perfect running schedule, support from my family, my wife and my mother, and consistent effort, I lost 17 kg.

My weight today is 74 kg.

The journey is still on.

The challenges

The first few days were very difficult. After 30 days, I saw my waistline reducing and clothes getting loose. Watching comparative photos helped keep me motivated.

After eight months of keeping at it, my waistline reduced from 38" to 36” and is now 33".

Lessons learned

Fitness is not something you can achieve in one day, a few weeks or even a few months. It is a lifestyle.

(Several) healthy choices, in terms of food, drink, and activity, that one makes every day for a better, fitter tomorrow, is a fit, healthy lifestyle.

Tips for readers

Never give up! One rep, one push, one pull, one step, one punch at a time and you will see yourself inching towards your goal, step by step.

The sweat, the time and the dedication will eventually pay off. All you have to do is remain consistent.

Reader Invite

Have you recently lost weight? We want you to share your weight loss story with us.

Share your detailed diet plan, tips and advice with our readers.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject line: 'Fat to Fit'), with a before and after photograph, if possible, and we'll feature the best entries right here!

Earlier in this series: How Arpita Aggarwal lost 42 kg in six months