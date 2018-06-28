Last updated on: June 28, 2018 15:09 IST

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta get ready for the next big wedding in town.

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani will soon wed his best friend Shloka Mehta.

The couple hosted a mehendi ceremony at their residence which was attended by the rich and famous.

Priyanka Chopra who is back from Goa, attended the ceremony on Tuesday and posted a lovely photograph of the groom and bride-to-be.

Scroll down to see what Akash and Shloka wore to the pre-wedding function:

'Congratulations Akash and Shloka! Such a beautiful ceremony. Mehendi hai rachne wali. Love you both. Pre, pre engagement party,' Priyanka wrote alongside a photograph of herself with the couple.

Priyanka wore a lilac georgette saree by Tarun Tahiliani to the function held at Antilia.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Bride-to-be Shloka Mehta wore a blue embroidered lehenga by Anamika Khanna.

'Clean base with soft, neat brown smokey eyes and a brown winged liner with natural lashes and pink lips to add some colour,' makeup artist Simran Sadarangi described Shloka's mehndi look.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Simran Sadarangi/Instagram

Meanwhile, sister Isha Ambani looked simple and elegant in a pink and white salwar kameez with bandhni prints.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Vardan Nayak.