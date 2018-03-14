IIT-JEE Main: Exam day guidelines

March 14, 2018 09:24 IST

This year 12 lakh students wiil appear for the largest entrance exam in the country for undergraduate engineering admissions.

Recommended for you: Beyond IITs & NITs: A great Plan B for engineering aspirants

Representational photograph: Ahmad Masood/Reuters

JEE Main is the largest entrance exam in the country for undergraduate engineering admissions; 12 lakh students will appear for it on April 8 when it will be conducted offline and April 15 and 16 when it will be online.

The JEE Main results will be announced on April 30.

The admit card is now available -- an event that is the next step taking students closer to D-Day. It will be available till the exam is completed.

The JEE Main admit card is an important piece of document, which is mostly for identity. It has to be carried by all applicants appearing for the exam to the test centres where they will be checked to ascertain the candidate’s identity. It also will be required during counselling and admissions.

How to download the JEE Main 2018 Admit Card?

Login by using the given link on the official website https://jeemain.nic.in

Click on 'Download Admit Card' link

Enter your JEE Main application number

Date of birth

Instructions for JEE Main admit card

After downloading the admit card, check the details thoroughly.

Crosscheck with the JEE Main application form details.

In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the JEE Main authorities at jeemain@nic.in with details, a copy of the JEE Main application form and the admit card.

Details mentioned in the admit card

Name

Paper

Date of Birth

Gender

Test Centre

Name, City

State Code of Eligibility

Category

JEE Main Exam Day Guidelines

All the candidates will be provided a black ball point pen in the exam hall and must use only this pen to write on the test booklet, answer sheet and darkening the circles of response.

Candidates are not allowed to wear or carry any type of watches in the exam hall.

All candidates are advised to visit and check the exam centre one day before the exam to get acquainted with the location and ensure they attend the exam on time the next day.

Candidates have to be present at the exam centre by 7 am for Paper 1 and 12:45 pm for Paper 2.

Once the exam commences, no candidate will be allowed inside.

Candidates must not forget to carry the admit card as they will not be allowed to write the test otherwise.

The Admit Card must be preserved by candidates till the seat allotment and completion of admission.

No candidate will be allowed to leave the exam hall before the conclusion of the test and without handing over the answer sheet to the invigilator.

Before attempting the exam, candidates should check and ensure that number of pages written on the top of the cover page match the number of pages in the Test Booklet.

Candidates found with any electronic devices/cell phone/pager/calculator/log tables/copying material/books/notebooks/bits of paper will be debarred from writing the exam.

Candidates must refrain from talking to each other and maintain silence in the exam hall.

If any pages are missing from the Test Booklet or candidates are found to have removed a page, they will be debarred from the exam.

Candidates must follow the instructions announced by the invigilators and refrain from arguing with them.

On completion of the test, candidates must handover the Answer Sheet to the invigilator and take away with them only the Test Booklet.

Candidates appearing for Paper 2 must bring their own geometry box set, pencils, erasers and colour pencils or crayons. They are however not allowed to use water colours on the drawing sheet.

Physically challenged (PwD) candidates must carry a copy of the disability certificate in the prescribed format to the exam centre along with their admit card.

Have any queries or doubts? Head over to our Q&A section and post them for answers.