The new IIM Bill: What's in it for YOU?

December 29, 2017 17:18 IST

The IIM Bill, passed by Rajya Sabha, gives b-schools autonomy and power to award full-fledged degrees.

The IIMs will have more authority on courses, appointment of faculty and expansion plans.



The new IIM Bill will change the way the Indian Institutes of Management function.

It promises more power to the board of directors, involves alumni and encourages women leadership in decision making.

The following snapshot will help you understand how the new bill will benefit future students and faculty.

This is what IIM directors have to say about the bill