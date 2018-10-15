Interesting numbers from the Hyderabad Test

October 15, 2018 09:28 IST

Four consecutive Tests involving the West Indies have ended in three days, notes Rajneesh Gupta.

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav is only the third Indian fast bowler to take 10 wickets in a Test in India. Photograph: PTI

107 Number of matches taken by Ravichandran Ashwin to complete 500 wickets in the first-class cricket. Only three Indians have reached this mark in fewer matches than Ashwin.

Fastest Indian bowlers to 500 wickets in first-class cricket

Matches L Amar Singh 90 Padmakar Shivalkar 103 V V Kumar 106 Ravichandran Ashwin 107 Subhash Gupte 110 Bhagwat Chandrasekhar 110 Erapalli Prasanna 112 Anil Kumble 112

3 Number of century stands for the seventh wicket the pair of Roston Chase and Jason Holder has been involved in -- a world record. And this they have done in just seven innings together!

6/88 Umesh Yadav's figures in the first innings -- the best by an Indian pace bowler at home since Javagal Srinath's 6/45 at Mohali in 1999-2000.

0 Number of Indian wicket-keepers to have scored 90+ runs in three consecutive innings before Rishabh Pant. He is only the third wicket-keeper in all Test matches to do so.

Wicket-keepers with 90+ scores in three consecutive innings

Keeper Scores Year Alan Knott (England) 101, 96, 116 1971 Adam Gilchrist (Australia) 113, 121, 162 2005 Rishabh Pant (India) 114, 92, 92 2018

39 Number of balls taken by Prithvi Shaw to score his fifty. Only two other Indian opening batsmen have scored a faster fifty than Prithvi (Parthiv Patel also has a 39-ball fifty).

Fastest Test fifties by the openers for India