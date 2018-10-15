rediff.com

Interesting numbers from the Hyderabad Test

October 15, 2018 09:28 IST

Four consecutive Tests involving the West Indies have ended in three days, notes Rajneesh Gupta.

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav is only the third Indian fast bowler to take 10 wickets in a Test in India. Photograph: PTI

107 Number of matches taken by Ravichandran Ashwin to complete 500 wickets in the first-class cricket. Only three Indians have reached this mark in fewer matches than Ashwin.

Fastest Indian bowlers to 500 wickets in first-class cricket

 Matches
L Amar Singh 90
Padmakar Shivalkar 103
V V Kumar 106
Ravichandran Ashwin 107
Subhash Gupte 110
Bhagwat Chandrasekhar 110
Erapalli Prasanna 112
Anil Kumble 112

3 Number of century stands for the seventh wicket the pair of Roston Chase and Jason Holder has been involved in -- a world record. And this they have done in just seven innings together!

6/88 Umesh Yadav's figures in the first innings -- the best by an Indian pace bowler at home since Javagal Srinath's 6/45 at Mohali in 1999-2000.

0 Number of Indian wicket-keepers to have scored 90+ runs in three consecutive innings before Rishabh Pant. He is only the third wicket-keeper in all Test matches to do so.

Wicket-keepers with 90+ scores in three consecutive innings

KeeperScoresYear
Alan Knott (England) 101, 96, 116 1971
Adam Gilchrist (Australia) 113, 121, 162 2005
Rishabh Pant (India) 114, 92, 92 2018

39 Number of balls taken by Prithvi Shaw to score his fifty. Only two other Indian opening batsmen have scored a faster fifty than Prithvi (Parthiv Patel also has a 39-ball fifty).

Fastest Test fifties by the openers for India

BallsPlayerVsVenueSeason
32 Virender Sehwag England Chennai 2008-2009
33 Virender Sehwag The West Indies Gros Islet 2005-2006
36 Virender Sehwag The West Indies Delhi 2011-2012
36 Virender Sehwag Australia Adelaide 2011-2012
37 Sunil Gavaskar The West Indies Delhi 1983-1984
38 Virender Sehwag Australia Mohali 2010-2011
39 Parthiv Patel England Mohali 2016-2017
39 Prithvi Shaw The West Indies Hyderabad 2018-2019

132.07 Prithvi Shaw's strike rate in the first innings (70 off 53 balls) -- the highest for an Indian opening batsman in an innings of 50 balls or more. Parthiv Patel had a strike rate of 124.07 against England at Mohali when he scored 67* off 45 balls.

4,223 Runs scored by Virat Kohli as a Test captain, more than any other captain from Asia. Virat went ahead of Pakistan's Misbah-ul Haq's tally of 4,214 runs.

Most runs by Asian captains in Test cricket

 MtsRunsHsAvg100s50s
Virat Kohli 42 4,233 243 65.12 17 9
Misbah-ul Haq 56 4,214 135 51.39 8 35
Mahela Jayawardene 38 3,665 374 59.11 14 10
M S Dhoni 60 3,454 224 40.63 5 24
Sunil Gavaskar 47 3,449 205 50.72 11 14
Arjuna Ranatunga 56 3,118 131 36.25 2 22

5 Number of captains to have scored a fifty and taken a five-wicket innings haul in the same Test on more than one occasion.

Jason Holder joined Dennis Atkinson, Richie Benaud, Imran Khan and Shakib Al Hasan.

Imran actually did so on three occasions.

The earlier such instance for Holder came at Bridgetown against Sri Lanka in June this year, making him only the second with two such instances in same calendar year after Imran Khan (in 1982).

127 The West Indies' second innings total -- their joint-lowest against India in India.

They had also scored 127 at Delhi in 1987-1988.

On that occasion the West Indies went on to win the game.

10/133 Umesh Yadav's match-figures - the third best by an Indian pacer at home after Javagal Srinath's 13/132 at Kolkata in 1998-1999 and Kapil Dev's 11/146 at Chennai in 1979-1980 -- both against Pakistan.

16 Number of wickets falling on the third day of the Test.

Only seven wickets had fallen on each of the first two days.

8 Number of Tests won by India by 10 wickets -- first against the West Indies and the first since beating Bangladesh in 2009-2010.

4 Number of consecutive Tests involving the West Indies that have ended in three days.

Interestingly, before coming to India, the West Indies won both their Tests against Bangladesh at home in three days.

Also, the number of consecutive Tests the West Indies have lost in three days on Indian soil.

They also lost both their Tests in 3 days during their last tour of India in 2013-2014.

1 Number of instances before the Hyderabad Test of a side losing a five-day Test (or of longer duration) in three days despite scoring more than 300 runs in the first innings of the match. South Africa suffered this fate at Johannesburg in 2015-2016 when they lost to England after making 313.

80 percentage of wins for India at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium -- four wins out of 5 Tests -- the highest for India at any ground where they have played five or more Tests.

18 years, 339 days -- Prithvi Shaw's age while receiving the Man of the Series award -- the youngest Indian to do so.

Rajneesh Gupta
