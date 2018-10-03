Stats: Why West Indies face a near impossible task in India

October 03, 2018 13:08 IST

In the last 10 years, India have lost one just one home series out of 19, points out Rajneesh Gupta.

IMAGE: Captain Virat Kohli and Head Coach Ravi Shastri will look to get India back to winning ways after the 1-4 humiliation in England. Photograph: BCCI

After being outplayed 1-4 in England, India will be happy to play in familiar home conditions where they have been traditionally dominant.

India take on the West Indies in a two-Test series, which begins in Rajkot on Thursday, October 4.

In the last 10 years, India have lost one just one home series out of 19, for a win percentage of more than 80.

The West Indies, who have slipped steeply in world cricket in the same period, face an uphill task especially considering their away record, having won just three Test series out of 18 -- those came against Bangladesh (2) and Zimbabwe (1).

It was under Mahendra Singh Dhoni that India began to make most of their strengths by preparing spin-friendly wickets for home games. No wonder he boasts of an impressive record as captain in India, having won 21 games out of 30, with Virat Kohli steadily catching up.

India's playing record at home since 2008

Matches Won Lost Drawn Win% 55 36 5 14 65.45

India's series record at home since 2008

Played Won Lost Drawn Win% 19 16 1 2 84.21

Note: The only series India lost was in 2012-2013 when India lost to England 2-1.

The West Indies' series record in away Tests since 2008

Played Won Lost Drawn Win% 18 3 13 2 16.66

Note: The three series wins for West Indies came vs Bangladesh in 2011-2012 and 2012-2013; and vs Zimbabwe in 2017-2018.

Indian captains at home since 2008