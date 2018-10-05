Prithvi Shaw made history: In Numbers

The peaks Prithvi Shaw scaled on the first day of his Test career in numbers, via Rajneesh Gupta.
Prithvi Shaw became the 293rd player to represent India in Tests on Thursday, October 4, 2018.
Soon he became the second youngest Indian debutant to open the batting for India. Prithvi, however, was not contented by just opening the innings.
Sooner rather than later, Prithvi achieved the distinction of being the youngest Indian batsman to score a fifty on Test debut.
He then made it even better by becoming the youngest Indian batsman to score a hundred on Test debut.
Youngest debutants to open the batting for India
|Player
|Age
|Vs
|Venue
|Season
|Vijay Mehra
|17 years 265 days
|New Zealand
|Mumbai BS
|1955-1956
|Prithvi Shaw
|18 years 329 days
|West Indies
|Rajkot
|2018-2019
|Syed Mushtaq Ali
|19 years 21 days
|England
|Kolkata
|1933-1934
|Apoorva Sengupta
|19 years 172 days
|West Indies
|Madras
|1958-1959
|Dilip Vengsarkar
|19 years 293 days
|New Zealand
|Auckland
|1975-1976
Youngest to score a hundred on Test debut for India
|Player
|Age
|Vs
|Venue
|Season
|Prithvi Shaw
|18 years 329 days
|West Indies
|Rajkot
|2018-2019
|Abbas Ali Baig
|20 years 131 days
|England
|Manchester
|1959
|Gundappa Viswanath
|20 years 281 days
|Australia
|Kanpur
|1969-1970
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|21 years 330 days
|England
|Kolkata
|1984-1985
|Lala Amarnath
|22 years 97 days
|England
|Bombay Gymkhana
|1933-1934
In all Test cricket, only three players -- Mohammad Ashraful, Hamilton Masakadza and Salim Malik -- have scored a ton on Test debut at a younger age than Prithvi.
It took Prithvi just 99 balls to reach his hundred. Only two batsmen have raced to a debut Test ton off fewer balls than Prithvi.
Fastest hundreds on Test debut
|Balls
|Player
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Season
|85
|Shikhar Dhawan (187)
|Ind
|Aus
|Mohali
|2012-2013
|93
|Dwayne Smith (105*)
|WI
|SA
|Cape Town
|2003-2004
|99
|Prithvi Shaw (134)
|Ind
|WI
|Rajkot
|2017-2018
|105
|Matt Prior (126*)
|Eng
|WI
|Lord's
|2007
|106
|Abul Hasan (113)
|Ban
|WI
|Khulna
|2012-2013
Prithvi is now only the third player to score a ton both on first-class debut and Test debut, joining the ranks with Gundappa Viswanath and Dirk Wellham.
Players scoring hundred on first-class and Test debut
|Player
|Score
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Season
|Gundappa Viswanath
|230
|Mysore
|Andhra
|Vijayawada
|1967-1968
|137
|India
|Australia
|Kanpur
|1969-70
|Dirk Wellham
|100
|NSW
|Victoria
|Melbourne
|1980-1981
|103
|Australia
|England
|The Oval
|1981
|Prithvi Shaw
|120
|Mumbai
|Tamil Nadu
|Rajkot
|2016-2017
|134
|India
|West Indies
|Rajkot
|2018-2019
Though it is too early to compare Prithvi with Sachin Tendulkar, there is some similarity between their career paths.
Sachin scored a hundred in all three premier first-class domestic tournaments.
Prithvi missed out in the Irani Trophy but made it with a hundred on Test debut, a feat Sachin could not accomplish.
Sachin and Prithvi: A comparison
|Sachin
|Prithvi
|Ranji Trophy
|100*, Bombay v Gujarat, 1988-1989
|4 & 120, Mumbai v Tamil Nadu, 2016-2017
|Irani Trophy
|39 & 103*, ROI v Delhi, 1989-1990
|51 & 0, ROI v Vidarbha, 2017-2018
|Duleep Trophy
|159 & 8, West Zone v East Zone, 1990-1991
|154 & 31, India Red v India Blue, 2017-2018
|Test
|15 v Pakistan, 1989-1990
|134 v West Indies, 2018-19
Prithvi has now scored eight hundreds in only 15 first-class matches.
His tally of hundreds is now the highest for an Indian in first 15 first-class matches.
In fact, only one player in cricket's history has scored more hundreds than Prithvi in first 15 first-class matches!
Most hundreds in first 15 first-class matches
|100s
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|9
|Bill Ponsford
|15
|23
|1
|2,057
|429
|93.50
|8
|Prithvi Shaw
|15
|27
|1
|1,552
|188
|59.69
|7
|George Headley
|15
|28
|0
|1,941
|223
|69.32
|7
|Don Bradman
|15
|29
|6
|1,721
|340*
|74.82
|7
|Rusi Modi
|15
|18
|3
|1,617
|245*
|107.80
|7
|Arthur Morris
|15
|25
|2
|1,546
|155
|67.21
|7
|Rizwan Shamshad
|15
|24
|2
|1,512
|169
|68.72
