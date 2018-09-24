India's Asia Cup 2018 wins over Pakistan are historic

Rajneesh Gupta gives us all the dazzling numbers.
Twice India have played Pakistan in Asia Cup 2018 and twice they have thrashed them.
In the first game, India registered its biggest win against Pakistan in terms of balls to spare.
In the return game on Sunday, India registered its largest win over the arch-rivals in terms of wickets.
India's biggest wins over Pakistan
(in terms of wickets)
|Margin
|Target
|Venue
|Year
|9 wkts
|238
|Dubai
|2018
|8 wkts
|287
|Karachi
|2006
|8 wkts
|213
|Dhaka
|1998
|8 wkts
|177
|Melbourne
|1985
|8 wkts
|171
|Toronto
|1996
|8 wkts
|163
|Dubai
|2018
|8 wkts
|102
|Birmingham
|2013
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put on 210 runs for the opening wicket to take India through.
The 210-run partnership is India's highest opening stand and second highest for any wicket against Pakistan.
It is also India's highest ever opening stand in a chase in ODIs. Take a look:
India's highest partnerships vs Pakistan
|Runs
|Wicktt
|Batsman
|Batsman
|Venue
|Year
|231
|2nd
|Sachin Tendulkar
|Navjot Singh Sidhu
|Sharjah
|1996
|210
|1st
|Rohit Sharma
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Dubai
|2018
|201
|3rd
|Virender Sehwag
|Rahul Dravid
|Kochi
|2005
|198
|2nd
|Virender Sehwag
|Suresh Raina
|Karachi
|2008
|179
|2nd
|Sourav Ganguly
|Robin Singh
|Dhaka
|1998
India's highest opening partnerships in a chase
|Runs
|Batsman
|Batsman
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|210
|Rohit Sharma
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Pakistan
|Dubai
|2018
|201*
|Gautam Gambhir
|Virender Sehwag
|New Zealand
|Hamilton
|2009
|197*
|Sourav Ganguly
|Sachin Tendulkar
|Zimbabwe
|Sharjah
|1998
|196
|Sourav Ganguly
|Virender Sehwag
|The West Indies
|Rajkot
|2002
|192
|Virender Sehwag
|Sourav Ganguly
|England
|Colombo RPS
|2002
The 210 run stand is now the highest for Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in ODIs, beating the 178-run partnership against Australia at Nagpur in October 2013.
It is now the fourth highest opening stand for India in all ODIs.
India's highest opening partnerships
|Runs
|Batsman
|Batsman
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|258
|Sourav Ganguly
|Sachin Tendulkar
|Kenya
|Paarl
|2001
|252
|Sourav Ganguly
|Sachin Tendulkar
|Sri Lanka
|Colombo RPS
|1998
|231
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Sri Lanka
|Cuttack
|2014
|210
|Rohit Sharma
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Pakistan
|Dubai
|2018
|201*
|Gautam Gambhir
|Virender Sehwag
|New Zealand
|Hamilton
|2009
The Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan partnership is now the second best for the opening wicket against Pakistan in all ODIs.
Highest opening partnerships vs Pakistan
|Runs
|Batsman
|Batsman
|For
|Venue
|Year
|284
|David Warner
|Travis Head
|Australia
|Adelaide
|2017
|210
|Rohit Sharma
|Shikhar Dhawan
|India
|Dubai
|2018
|202
|Upul Tharanga
|Mahela Jayawardene
|Sri Lanka
|Dambulla
|2009
|193
|Stephen Fleming
|Nathan Astle
|New Zealand
|Dunedin
|2001
|190
|Gary Kirsten
|Michael Rindel
|South Africa
|Johannesburg
|1995
|182
|Gordon Greenidge
|Desmond Haynes
|West Indies
|Melbourne
|1981
|175*
|Desmond Haynes
|Brian Lara
|West Indies
|Melbourne
|1992
The partnership is now the second highest for the opening wicket and the fourth highest for any wicket in the Asia Cup.
Highest partnerships in Asia Cup
|Runs
|Wkt
|Batsman
|Batsman
|Teams
|Venue
|Year
|224
|1st
|Mohammad Hafeez
|Nasir Jamshed
|Pak v Ind
|Mirpur
|2012
|223
|3rd
|Shoaib Malik
|Younis Khan
|Pak v HK
|Colombo SSC
|2004
|213
|3rd
|Virat Kohli
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Ind v Ban
|Fatullah
|2014
|210
|1st
|Rohit Sharma
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Ind v Pak
|Dubai
|2018
|205
|3rd
|Moin-ul-Atiq
|Ijaz Ahmed
|Pak v Ban
|Chittagong
|1988
|205
|2nd
|Gautam Gambhir
|Virat Kohli
|Ind v SL
|Mirpur
|2012
|201
|1st
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|Kumar Sangakkara
|SL v Ban
|Karachi
|2008
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have now put on 13 century stands, which puts them ahead of the Virender Sehwag-Sachin Tendulkar pair in ODIs.
Now only three pairs have posted more century opening stands than this pair.
Rohit and Shikhar have the best record in terms of innings per century stand.
Most opening century stands in ODIs
|100-stands
|Innings
|Players
|Innings/100-stand
|21
|136
|Ganguly-Tendulkar
|6.48
|16
|114
|Gilchrist-Hayden
|7.13
|15
|102
|Greenidge-Haynes
|6.80
|13
|82
|Rohit-Shikhar
|6.31
|12
|93
|Sehwag-Tendulkar
|7.75
|10
|83
|Amla-de Kock
|8.30
Shikhar Dhawan seems to have a knack for the major tournaments.
In all three major ODI tournaments -- the World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy and Asia Cup, he has amazing success. Take a look:
Shikhar Dhawan in major tournaments
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|100
|50
|World Cup
|8
|0
|412
|137
|51.50
|2
|1
|ICC Champions Trophy
|10
|1
|701
|125
|77.88
|3
|3
|Asia Cup
|8
|0
|519
|127
|64.27
|2
|2
Shikhar Dhawan, in fact, has the highest average among all batsmen who have played a meaningful innings in all three major tournaments -- even better than Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli!
Highest career batting average in World Cup + Champions Trophy + Asia Cup
Minimum 3 innings in each tournament
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Svore
|Average
|100
|50
|Shikhar Dhawan
|26
|1
|1,632
|137
|65.28
|7
|6
|Sourav Ganguly
|44
|7
|2,189
|183
|59.16
|8
|10
|Virat Kohli
|39
|9
|1,729
|183
|57.63
|5
|7
|Saeed Anwar
|34
|6
|1,524
|113*
|54.42
|5
|6
|Sachin Tendulkar
|79
|8
|3,690
|152
|51.97
|9
|23
|Rahul Dravid
|45
|9
|1,821
|145
|50.58
|3
|14
Photograph: BCCI/Twitter
